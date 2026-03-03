‘Outlander’ Season 8: Release Date, Episode Guide & How to Watch the Final Season

Image Credit: STARZ

Since 2014, Outlander fans have eagerly followed Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) love story. Now, the hit STARZ series is coming to an end with its eighth and final season. Days before the March 2026 release date, the co-stars shared an emotional moment with their dedicated fans at the New York City premiere.

“I think we first met you all at the very first fan event in November 2013. We were shaking and nervous then; we’re shaking and nervous now,” the actors said to a crowd of adoring fans. “We want to thank you so much for opening your hearts to our characters, for sharing this story with us, for being there for every single moment. You have kept us on the air for eight seasons.”

What Is Season 8 of Outlander About?

STARZ’s official synopsis for season 8 of Outlander reads, “Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.”

How Can I Watch New Outlander Episodes?

All new episodes of Outlander will be available to watch on STARZ, and others can stream old and upcoming episodes on Netflix, The Roku Channel and Sling TV.

When Does Outlander Season 8 Premiere?

Season 8 of Outlander premieres on Friday, March 6, 2026, on STARZ.

Outlander Season 8 Episode Guide: Release Dates

There will be 10 episodes of season 8 in total. The following are each episode’s title and corresponding release date: