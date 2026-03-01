‘Outlander’ Season 8 Cast: Meet the Actors Behind the Hit Starz Series

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

The end of an era has arrived for Outlander. The beloved historical drama returns for its eighth and final season, bringing Jamie and Claire Fraser’s sweeping love story to a close. Led by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the long-running Starz series reunites its core ensemble for one last chapter filled with romance, war and time-travel twists.

Below, meet the cast of Outlander Season 8 and the actors behind the fan-favorite characters.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Jamie Fraser is the noble Highland warrior and Claire’s devoted husband, whose courage and leadership define much of the Outlander story. Heughan rose to international fame through the series and has since appeared in films like The Spy Who Dumped Me and Love Again, as well as co-hosting the travel docuseries Men in Kilts.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

Claire Fraser is the brilliant 20th-century doctor who time-travels to 18th-century Scotland and builds a life with Jamie Fraser. Throughout the series, she becomes a healer, leader and fierce protector of her family. Balfe earned Golden Globe nominations for her role and has appeared in films such as Belfast and Ford v Ferrari.

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser MacKenzie

Brianna is Jamie and Claire’s strong-willed daughter, a gifted engineer and key part of the time-traveling Fraser family. Sophie Skelton’s earlier work includes appearances on British television in shows such as Waterloo Road before her breakout role on Outlander.

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie

Roger is a historian turned frontier survivor and Brianna’s husband, whose story bridges past and future timelines. Richard Rankin’s other credits include the BBC drama The Crimson Field and the Scottish comedy series Burnistoun.

Lauren Lyle as Marsali Fraser

Marsali Fraser began as a spirited young wife to Fergus and has grown into a strong presence in the Fraser clan by Season 8. Outside of Outlander, Lauren Lyle has starred in the ITV drama Karen Pirie.

David Berry as Lord John Grey

Lord John Grey is a seasoned British officer with complex ties to Jamie, offering counsel and strength during wartime. David Berry also starred in the Australian period drama A Place to Call Home.

John Bell as Young Ian Murray

Young Ian is Jamie’s nephew and a trusted member of the Fraser family, known for his loyalty and survival skills. John Bell appeared in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies and AMC’s Into the Badlands.

César Domboy as Fergus Fraser

Fergus is Jamie’s adopted son and Marsali’s husband, whose life in colonial America is full of heart and hardship. César Domboy also appeared in the Joseph Gordon-Levitt film The Walk.