What Time Is the State of the Union 2026? When Trump’s Address Will Start

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump is delivering his second State of the Union address of his current presidency on Tuesday, February 24. In a speech meant to cover various issues affecting the United States, the president will address Congress from Capitol Hill in a televised event. Although live television coverage begins ahead of the event, viewers are wondering what time the speech actually starts.

Find out what time Trump’s State of the Union address begins here.

What Is the State of the Union?

According to the U.S. Constitution, the State of the Union is time for the president to “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

What Time Is the 2026 State of the Union Address?

Trump will begin the State of the Union at 9 p.m. ET on February 24 on Capitol Hill.

How Can You Watch Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Address?

Viewers can watch the president’s State of the Union on most major news networks. There will also be free livestreams of the address on YouTube and C-SPAN.

What Will Trump Talk About in His State of the Union?

As expected with every president, Trump should discuss the current issues Americans are facing. Among the topics he’s expected to touch on are the economy, foreign affairs and his immigration crackdown.

Who Are Trump’s Special Guests at the State of the Union?

Among Trump’s special guests are Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk‘s widowed wife and Turning Point USA CEO, and the U.S. men’s hockey team that won gold in the Olympics. NHL player Jack Hughes said the team was “excited” to be on Capitol Hill.

“Yeah, we’re excited. Everything is so political. We’re athletes,” Jack told the Daily Mail ahead of the State of the Union. “We’re so proud to represent the U.S., and when you get the chance to go to White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans, and that’s so patriotic. … No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and be a part of that.”