Why Was Don Lemon Arrested? Everything We Know So Far

Don Lemon, the journalist and former CNN anchor, was arrested by federal agents on Thursday, January 29. The 59-year-old has been an active supporter of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests this month as tensions came to a head with the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti. Since the news of Lemon’s arrest broke early on January 30, many are wondering why he was taken into custody in the first place.

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, confirmed his arrest in a statement shared via Instagram. It read, “Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards. Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

Lemon has since been released and spoke to the public afterward. Below, find out everything we know so far about Lemon’s arrest.

When Was Don Lemon Taken into Custody?

According to his attorney, Lowell, Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents the evening of January 29 in L.A.

Why Was Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents?

According to multiple outlets, Lemon was arrested by the feds in connection with an incident earlier this month in which anti-ICE protesters disrupted a church service in Minnesota.

‘Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” Lowell added in his statement about his client’s arrest. “This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. More details soon. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 30, 2026

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi tweeted on January 30 that Lemon, in addition to several other people, was arrested “at [her] direction” in “connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

According to an indictment that was unsealed on January 30, Lemon and eight other people were accused of conspiring to deprive congregants at a church of their civil rights in addition to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, per Politico. The law prohibits the intimidation or interference of people exercising their religious freedom rights at a place of worship.

Is Don Lemon in Jail?

No, Lemon is no longer in police custody. He appeared in court on January 30 and vowed to fight the charges against him.

“I have spent my entire career covering the news,” he told a crowd of reporters outside of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and United States Courthouse. “I will not stop now. In fact, there is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media.”