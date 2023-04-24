Don Lemon: 5 Things About The Anchor Fired From CNN

After almost a decade at CNN, the popular anchor was released from his position at the news network. Find out more about Don Lemon here.

  • Don Lemon is a journalist and news anchor, who has been working in broadcasting  for over 2 decades.
  • Don has hosted programs on CNN since 2014.
  • He was fired from CNN on April 24, 2023.

Don Lemon is one of the most recognizable faces in journalism. As an anchor on CNN for nearly 10 years, many viewers are very familiar with Don, 57, and his political commentary. After almost a decade of hosting on the air (and more contributing), the anchor announced that he’d been fired by the news organization in a tweet on Monday, April 24.

Don took to Twitter to share his statement, where he claims he was blindsided by the decision to let him go. “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” he wrote. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN also released a statement, confirming that they had parted ways with the anchor, but they later released another statement saying that his claims were “inaccurate.” The company said, “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.” Find out everything you need to know about Don here.

1. Don began contributing to CNN in 2006

Long before he was a staple of the news desk, Don was still a regular contributor to the news organization as early as 2006. He’d been at CNN for many years, before getting the chance to host his own programs in primetime in 2014. He began hosting both The Eleventh Hour and The Don Lemon Show in primetime and also became a permanent host of CNN Tonight and CNN This Morning. He also hosted various special programs for the network, including CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

2. Don had been accused of sexism in the months leading up to his firing

In the months prior to Don’s firing, he had been accused of misogyny by viewers. In February, he was criticized for a comment made during a discussion about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, where he said she was past her “prime.” He took a weeklong absence, and he released a statement apologizing for his comment on Twitter before his return. “I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today. To my network, my colleagues, and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon,” he said.

After his return to the show, some of his past colleagues accused him of sexism and other inappropriate workplace behavior in a report by Varietyreleased early in April. Sources in the report alleged that he’d been disrespectful to coworkers, including Nancy Grace, Kyra Phillips, and Soledad O’Brien. 

3. He’s been engaged to his fiancé since 2019

Don has been dating real estate agent and Real Talk podcast host Tim Malone since 2017. The pair often share photos of themselves on social media. The couple are also the owners of three lovely dogs. The former CNN anchor revealed that Tim had proposed to him in a 2019 Instagram post. Tim sweetly included their dogs in the proposal with nametags that read, “Daddy, will you marry Papa?” Don gushed about his future husband in the caption. “He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” he wrote.

4. He is the author of two books

Aside from his work on TV, Don is also a successful author with two books under his belt. He released his memoir Transparent in 2011. The book was also where the anchor first publicly came out as gay, admitting that he’d been out to close friends and some co-workers. In 2021, he released his second book This Is Fire: What I Say To My Friends About Racismwhere he reflected on racism in America and how the issue can be fought.

5. He won three regional Emmys

While Don is most associated with CNN, he actually got his start in local news. He was an on-air reporter and co-anchor for the Chicago-based news station WMAQ, which was owned by NBC. He began with the network in 2003, and during his time on the air, he won three regional Emmy Awards.

