Don Lemon Forced To Assure Fans He’s ‘Not Leaving’ CNN After They Freak That Show’s Ending — Watch

CNN anchor Don Lemon surprised viewers when he revealed it was the ‘end of an era’ for his show, however he assured fans he wasn’t leaving the network.

TV personality Don Lemon “didn’t mean to set the internet on fire” when he announced that his popular CNN news show was ending. The anchor said on the May 14 episode of the program that “this will be the last night” of the show he’s hosted since 2014. “It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that will be ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.’” he said. “So, I appreciate all the years of ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,’ but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”

Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/oOwDferY2i — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

Just 15 minutes after the news show ended, Don took to Twitter to share a 24-second video assuring fans he wasn’t leaving the network altogether. “So I got back down to my office after the show — everybody calm down. I didn’t say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon’.” He added, “I am not leaving CNN so you will have to tune in Monday at 10 o’clock to see. That’s it. So relax, I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving.”

He then took to Twitter on May 15 to further clarify that the name of his program was changing. “What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE.” One follower responded, “I look forward to your show every night (mon-fri) & wouldn’t know what to do without your show except to stop watching CNN totally & i didn’t want to do that!! Glad you’re not leaving us.”

Don Lemon just announced that tonight will be his last show on CNN: pic.twitter.com/1o4c5xO8kO — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) May 15, 2021

Fans of the anchor would recall he made headlines in 2020 after calling out then president Donald Trump’s obsession with Barack Obama. “What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Don asked during a broadcast. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own, didn’t need daddy’s help? Life is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”