CNN’s Don Lemon Drags Trump By Comparing Him To Barack Obama: ‘He’s Smarter Than You’

After Donald Trump tweeted a conspiracy theory about Barack Obama, Don Lemon went off about how the president’s obsession with his predecessor.

CNN journalist, Don Lemon, is OVER Donald Trump’s obsession with Barack Obama. During a broadcast on May 3, Don addressed Trump’s decision to retweet a conspiracy theory about his predecessor. He called the retweet “a new low from a president who goes low all the time.” Then, he stared directly into the camera, and calmly addressed Trump directly. In his speech, he compared Trump to Obama, listing all the ways he feels that the former president outshines the current one.

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Don asked. “Isi t because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own, didn’t need daddy’s help? Life is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

During his segment on CNN, Don also accused Trump of trying to distract Americans from the seriousness of the coronavirus by posting the Obama conspiracy theory. “In a time when we need leadership, when we need compassion, this is the crap that you’re peddling?” he wondered. “Conspiracy theories?”

By the morning of May 4, Trump had not responded. However, it’s no secret that he has not been why about hitting back at journalists in the past, so an eventual response on Twitter would not be unlikely. Most recently, he called MSNBC reporter, Brian Williams, “dumb as hell” after the anchor mocked him for claiming that COVID-19 is “going away.”