Where Will ‘Iron Lung’ Be Showing? See the Theaters Playing Markiplier’s Movie

Markiplier (real name: Mark Fischbach), the famous YouTube creator and filmmaker, is releasing his upcoming movie, Iron Lung, this month, and loyal fans can’t wait to watch it in theaters. But Markiplier is planning to release his directorial debut in independent cinemas, at least during the film’s opening weekend. So, where exactly will Iron Lung be showing when it’s released?

Here’s everything we know about the YouTuber’s highly anticipated self-financed movie based on the video game of the same name.

What Is Iron Lung About?

Per Variety, Iron Lung‘s official description reads, “The stars are gone. The planets have disappeared. Only individuals aboard space stations or starships were left to give the end a name — The Quiet Rapture. After decades of decay and crumbling infrastructure, the Consolidation of Iron has made a discovery on a barren moon designated AT-5. An ocean of blood.”

“Hoping to discover desperately needed resources they immediately launch an expedition,” the rest of the synopsis reads. “A submarine is crafted and a convict is welded inside. Due to the pressure and depth of the ocean the forward viewport has been encased in metal. If successful, they will earn their freedom. If not, another will follow. This will be the 13th expedition.”

Markiplier teased to Variety that Iron Lung has the world record “for most blood in a horror movie. Or any movie for that matter.”

When Will Iron Lung Be Released?

Iron Lung is scheduled for a January 30, 2026, release.

What Theaters Will Iron Lung Be Showing?

Markiplier is self-distributing his movie and is working with independent theaters across the country, per Variety. The filmmaker intends to play his film in 50 to 100 independent cinemas from January 30 through February 1, 2026, according to the outlet.

“They said it shouldn’t be done. Not that it couldn’t be done, people have made movies before, just that it would be ‘woefully unwise’ to tackle writing, directing, acting, and editing a movie myself,” Markiplier told Variety. “Showed them. My bathroom might be a render farm now, but I can’t wait for people to see the blood, sweat, blood, tears, blood and blood that went into this movie from everyone involved.”

How to Get Tickets to the Iron Lung Movie

Tickets went on sale for Iron Lung in December 2025, and it held its Los Angeles premiere at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown that month.

Will Iron Lung Be Streaming?

Markiplier has not announced plans for a streaming release yet. It had already taken him more than two years to get his film into theaters since he wrapped filming in April 2023.

Who Is in the Iron Lung Movie Cast?

In addition to Markiplier — who also wrote, directed, produced, edited, financed and distributed the movie — the rest of the Iron Lung cast features Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker and Elsie Lovelock.