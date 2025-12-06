‘Iron Lung’ Cast: Meet the Stars in Markiplier’s 2026 Horror Movie

Markiplier, the famous YouTube creator, is preparing to release his directorial debut film, Iron Lung, a horror movie based on the video game of the same name. Not only did he direct it, but he also starred in, co-wrote, produced and self-financed the project, which is set to hit theaters early next year.

Get to know the cast behind Iron Lung and more details on the movie here.

What Is Iron Lung About?

According to Variety, this is Iron Lung‘s description as told by Markiplier: “The stars are gone. The planets have disappeared. Only individuals aboard space stations or starships were left to give the end a name — The Quiet Rapture. After decades of decay and crumbling infrastructure, the Consolidation of Iron has made a discovery on a barren moon designated AT-5. An ocean of blood.”

“Hoping to discover desperately needed resources, they immediately launch an expedition,” the description continues. “A submarine is crafted and a convict is welded inside. Due to the pressure and depth of the ocean the forward viewport has been encased in metal. If successful, they will earn their freedom. If not, another will follow. This will be the 13th expedition.”

Meet the Iron Lung Cast

Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Fischbach) stars in the movie in addition to Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, Kazuki Jalal, Elle LaMont, Isaac McKee and Seán McLoughlin.

Elsie is a singer and actress from England and has multiple voice acting roles under her belt, per her IMDB. As for Caroline, she’s appeared in various TV shows, including one episode of Orange Is the New Black and 10 episodes of Proof.

When Is the Iron Lung Movie Release Date?

Iron Lung will be released on January 30, 2026.

What Theaters Will Iron Lung Be Showing?

Markiplier intends to release his film in 50 to 100 independent theaters across America, per Variety. Recalling the difficult road behind him, the filmmaker told the publication he was told that he “shouldn’t” write, direct, produce, act in and finance the production.

“Not that it couldn’t be done, people have made movies before, just that it would be ‘woefully unwise’ to tackle writing, directing, acting, and editing a movie myself,” Markiplier explained in December 2025. “Showed them. My bathroom might be a render farm now, but I can’t wait for people to see the blood, sweat, blood, tears, blood and blood that went into this movie from everyone involved.”