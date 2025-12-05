‘Iron Lung’ Movie: Where to Watch Markiplier’s New Horror

Image Credit: Getty Images

Markiplier has officially made the leap from YouTube megastar to feature-film director with Iron Lung, his intense adaptation of the viral indie horror game. The self-funded project marks his debut as a filmmaker — and he took on nearly every major role behind the scenes.

In a statement shared with Variety, Markiplier joked about the challenge, saying, “They said it shouldn’t be done… that it would be ‘woefully unwise’ to tackle writing, directing, acting, and editing a movie myself. Showed them. My bathroom might be a render farm now, but I can’t wait for people to see the blood, sweat, blood, tears, blood and blood that went into this movie from everyone involved.”

Learn more about Markiplier and his upcoming horror film below.

Who Is Markiplier?

Markiplier — born Mark Edward Fischbach on June 28, 1989 — is one of the most influential creators in online entertainment. With more than 37 million subscribers on YouTube, he built his career through high-energy gaming videos, especially horror playthroughs, along with comedy sketches, interactive series, and vlogs. Raised in Ohio after being born in Honolulu to a German-American father and Korean mother, he originally studied biomedical engineering before dropping out to pursue YouTube full-time in 2012.

Since then, Markiplier has expanded far beyond gaming content. He co-created major YouTube Originals like A Heist with Markiplier and In Space with Markiplier, launched successful podcasts, and has become known for his charity livestreams that have raised millions for causes including cancer research. He’s also active in acting and voice work — and now, he’s making his feature-film directorial debut with Iron Lung, a self-funded adaptation of the viral horror game in which he also stars.

What Is Iron Lung About?

Iron Lung is a sci-fi horror film based on the indie game by David Szymanski—and it plunges viewers into one of the bleakest worlds imaginable. As Markiplier describes it, “The stars are gone. The planets have disappeared. Only individuals aboard space stations or starships were left to give the end a name — The Quiet Rapture.”

He continues, “After decades of decay and crumbling infrastructure, the Consolidation of Iron has made a discovery on a barren moon designated AT-5. An ocean of blood. Hoping to discover desperately needed resources they immediately launch an expedition. A submarine is crafted and a convict is welded inside. Due to the pressure and depth of the ocean the forward viewport has been encased in metal. If successful, they will earn their freedom. If not, another will follow. This will be the 13th expedition.”

Markiplier has also revealed that the film holds a world record “for most blood in a horror movie — or any movie, for that matter.”

Where Can I Watch the Iron Lung Movie?

Markiplier’s horror film is set to hit select theaters starting January 30, 2026, with a limited run in about 50–100 independent cinemas across the U.S.

Can I Stream Iron Lung?

No — Iron Lung is not available to stream yet. As of now, no streaming platform or digital release date has been announced. A streaming or VOD release is expected after its theatrical run, but fans will have to wait for Markiplier to share more details.

Iron Lung Trailer