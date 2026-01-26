Paris Hilton’s ‘Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir’ Redefines Sliving Through Music

The public thought it knew Paris Hilton through the lens of toxic tabloid headlines in the early 2000s. But that changed when she shared her side of the story. And through the theatrical release of her documentary Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, the 44-year-old multi-hyphenate is redefining what “sliving” really is in today’s world.

“Step into my world like never before,” the “Stars Are Blind” artist teased on Instagram toward the end of 2025. “This is my journey beyond the headlines, beyond the doubt, and into the heart of who I truly am. From facing the toughest moments to turning them into my greatest strength, this documentary is about transformation, resilience, and celebrating every part of my story.”

In the multi-chapter doc, Paris narrates her own story. From being labeled a “bimbo” by outdated, toxic media headlines to finding her peace in the club scene, the DJ delves into how music saved her life. She might be a wealthy heiress, but Paris’ entrance into pop music wasn’t just a “gimmick,” as the doc mentions.

Some might assume that her first, eponymous album was just a phase, but Paris’ documentary pieces together the Infinite Icon album through nostalgic, glittery, pastel-hued visuals, all synced to the techno beats she now commands on stage. This time, the stage is all hers — not anyone else’s.

While the music is the heart of Paris’ film, she unpacks pivotal points in her life, including her misunderstood young adult years growing up in the public eye, a sex tape she was manipulated into recording, and the alleged emotional, physical and sexual abuse she faced at Provo Canyon School. Despite the heartbreaks, Paris found her personal freedom through music.

The documentary also gives viewers a rare glimpse at her home life with husband Carter Reum and their two children, London and Phoenix, or as Paris calls them, the loves of her life.

Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir hits theaters on Friday, January 30.