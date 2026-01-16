Why Was Twitter Down Today? Go Behind X’s January 2026 Outage

Image Credit: Getty Images

X.com, previously known as Twitter, had yet another brief outage today, Friday, January 16. The hiccup caused quite a meltdown among countless users, mainly because Verizon had an unexpected nationwide shutdown earlier this week. The question now is, why did the social media platform go down again?

Learn what we know so far about X’s most recent outage.

How Many Times Has X Had an Outage Lately?

The January 16 outage was the second brief problem that X faced in just one week. But over the past few years, Twitter has had quite a few shutdowns.

According to Downdetector, nearly 70,000 users reported problems loading their X feeds and messages on desktops and their phones.

Is X.com Still Down?

At the time of publication, X appears to be coming back for more and more users. Additionally, the number of reports on Downdetector decreased after 2:00 p.m.

Why Did Twitter Go Down Again This Week?

It appears that X had an outage on January 16 due to a Cloudflare issue. Most Twitter users noticed a message that read, “Connection timed out Error code 522,” pop up.

CEO Elon Musk has yet to publicly comment on X’s most recent outage.

What Is Cloudflare?

Clouflare is an internet infrastructure that helps power various technological platforms, including X.com.

What Other Platforms Had an Outage Recently?

As previously noted, Verizon had a major outage earlier this week, causing countless customers’ phones to go on “SOS” mode, which makes it difficult to make outgoing calls and use wireless data services. The carrier offered its customers a $20 credit in return for the widespread chaos the outage caused.