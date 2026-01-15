How to Get Your Verizon Credit From the January 2026 Outage

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

On January 14, 2026, Countless Verizon users around the United States noticed their phones were on “SOS” mode — meaning they couldn’t make outgoing calls, among other wireless services the carrier provides. The nationwide outage caused widespread chaos, as customers complained online and demanded refunds. In response, Verizon announced it was offering a credit.

Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence you expect and that we expect of ourselves,” Verizon acknowledged in a public social media statement.

Below, find out how you can get the credit that Verizon is offering after its outage.

Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence you expect and that we expect of ourselves. To help provide some relief to those affected, we will give you a $20 account credit that can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app. You will receive a text message… — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) January 15, 2026

How Much Is Verizon Offering in its Credit?

Verizon announced it was offering a $20 credit to its customer base. In its announcement, the company noted the payment ” isn’t meant to make up for what happened.”

“No credit really can. But it’s a way of acknowledging your time and showing that this matters to us,” the company explained. “We are sorry for what you experienced and will continue to work hard day and night to provide the outstanding network and service that you expect from Verizon.”

How to Get the Verizon Credit for the Outage

Verizon explained that customers will be contacted when their credit is available. It will be available on the myVerizon app, according to the company’s public statement, shared via X.

“To help provide some relief to those affected, we will give you a $20 account credit that can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app,” the statement read. “You will receive a text message when the credit is available.”

Verizon noted that this $20 credit will cover “multiple days of service” on “average.”

As for Verizon business customers, they will “be contacted directly about their credits.”

Why Did Verizon Have an Outage? Here’s What Happened

By mid-afternoon January 14, 2026, Verizon customers across the U.S. complained that they were in “SOS” mode and, therefore, could not make outgoing phone calls or use other wireless data services. The company kept customers up to date on its repairs but did not specify the reason behind the outage.

“Today, we let many of our customers down, and for that, we are truly sorry,” Verizon’s statement read. “They expect more from us. We are working non-stop and making progress. Our teams will continue to work through the night until service is restored for all impacted customers. We will make this right – for any customer affected, we will provide account credits and share updates soon.”

Verizon added that, for any customers who were still running into connection problems, to restart their devices.