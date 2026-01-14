Why Is Verizon Not Working Today? Outage Cause & Restoration Updates

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

If you’re a Verizon customer, you probably came across wireless network issues on January 14, 2026. Numerous users reported an outage to DownDetector, and the number of reports skyrocketed to more than 200,000. Naturally, consumers wanted to know what caused today’s Verizon outage and when the service would be restored. After all, no one can make phone calls when they see the dreaded “SOS” signal on their devices.

So, why is Verizon Wireless not working today? Keep reading.

Why Is Verizon Having an Outage?

At the time of publication, it’s still unclear what caused the nationwide outage. Verizon confirmed that the company was “aware” of the widespread issue in a statement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers,” the statement read. “Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) January 14, 2026

How Many Verizon Customers Reported Issues?

More than 200,000 customers reported the outage via DownDetector on January 14. However, social media indicated that there were many unreported outages. Based on the countless tweets that users were sharing, it appeared that numerous users were experiencing the Verizon issue.

What Does SOS Mean on a Phone?

According to Apple, the signal “SOS” is an indication that the cellular network is available for emergency calls but not for other types of calls. Whenever a device has the “SOS” signal, it typically means they cannot send text messages or call anyone else.

Is Verizon Working Now?

Verizon customers are still reporting outages at the time of publication. Therefore, most users still can’t use their wireless network to make outgoing calls.

When Will Verizon Be Restored?

There is no set time that Verizon estimates a complete restoration. However, Verizon updated its customers with a follow-up statement via X, acknowledging the frustration among users.

Verizon engineering teams are continuing to address today's service interruptions. Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue. We understand the impact this has on your day and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) January 14, 2026

“Verizon engineering teams are continuing to address today’s service interruptions,” the company insisted. “Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue. We understand the impact this has on your day and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible.”