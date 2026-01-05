Who Attacked JD Vance’s Home in Cincinnati? Updates on His Ohio House Invasion

Image Credit: Getty Images

An intruder broke into the home of JD Vance in Cincinnati, Ohio, overnight on January 5, 2026. No one from Vance’s family was injured, and the perpetrator is reportedly in custody. A spokesperson for the Secret Service said that it is “coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed,” according to multiple outlets.

As for the vice president himself, the 41-year-old took to X to release a statement, thanking supporters for their messages. Vance called the intruder a “crazy person” and noted that he was “grateful” for the Secret Service and the police department’s prompt response.

So, who tried to attack Vance in his Ohio home? Below, learn everything we know so far about the situation as it unfolds.

Where Does JD Vance Live in Cincinnati, Ohio?

Vance lives in the East Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Who Attacked JD Vance’s Home?

The identity of the person who broke into Vance’s home has not been publicly disclosed at the time of publication. The only known information is that the individual is male and he is currently in custody.

Was JD Vance Shot?

No, despite initial confusion surrounding the news, Vance was never physically attacked, nor was anyone in his family. All of them were out of town when the break-in took place.

Vance wrote in a statement via X on January 5 that he and his family “weren’t even home” and had returned to Washington, D.C.

“I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home,” the VP tweeted. “As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren’t even home as we had returned already to D.C.”

Vance added a request for media to avoid sharing pictures of his Cincinnati home.

“We try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service,” Vance wrote. “In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.”

Has Anyone Been Arrested Yet for Intruding JD Vance’ s House?

Yes, according to several outlets, one male is currently in police custody for allegedly damaging Vance’s property.