Is JD Vance Running for President in 2028? These Are His Plans

JD Vance might have his sights set on succeeding Donald Trump. The 41-year-old vice president has repeatedly been asked whether or not he intends to run for president in 2028, and he recently shared an update.

Below, find out Vance’s intentions on possibly running his own presidential campaign in 2028.

Does Donald Trump Want JD Vance to Run for President?

Trump has not directly stated whether or not he wants to see Vance succeed him, but he affirmed that his VP is the “most likely” candidate to do so. In August 2025, a reporter asked Trump if he foresaw Vance as the “heir apparent to MAGA,” to which the Republican president responded, “It’s too early, obviously, to talk about it. But certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point,” per CBS News.

NEW — Vice President Vance addresses concerns of Americans who say things are too expensive — and says relief is coming: "We have to remember, they're expensive because we inherited this terrible inflation crisis from the Biden administration. But you've already seen signs that… pic.twitter.com/zKQ63gIROD — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 14, 2025

Is JD Vance Running for President in 2028?

Vance has not announced a definite presidential campaign for 2028. However, he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in November 2025 that he plans to “sit down with the president” and “talk to him about” the possibility at some point, though he and the Republican Party are currently focused on the midterm elections.

“I would say that I’ve thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure, but I also, whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now. And my job is to do it,” Vance pointed out to Hannity.

The VP added that distracting oneself at “what comes next” could make a person “worse at the job [they] have” and emphasized he wants his party to win the midterms “because if the Democrats get in power, they’re going to try to screw up a lot of the great things the president of the United States has done over the past 10 months”

“So, we’re gonna win the midterms, we’re gonna do everything we can to win the midterms,” Vance continued, adding, “After that, I’m going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it. If we do a good job, the politics will take care of itself. If we do a terrible job, the politics will take care of itself in the other direction, so I’m just going to focus on the job that I have.”

Who Is JD Vance’s Wife?

Vance has been married to his wife, Usha Vance, since 2014. The spouses met while in college at Yale.

Does JD Vance Have Kids?

Yes, Vance and his wife share children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel together.