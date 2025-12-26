‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 2 Spoilers: Does Anyone Die?

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Stranger Things fans strapped themselves to their couches on Christmas Day to watch Vol. 2 of season 5, and they were thrown with the ultimate curveballs. From romance to misery, this batch of episodes does not disappoint. However, some fans haven’t watched the full release yet, and they’ve been scrambling after the internet exploded with rumors, such as whether any of the main characters die in season 5. So, does anyone need to prepare themselves to watch a death?

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down what really happens in Vol. 2 of Stranger Things season 51 (Warning: the following article contains spoilers about Vol. 2 of season 5 of Stranger Things)

Does Anyone Die in Vol. 2 of Stranger Things?

Despite how abysmal Holly’s fall into the Upside Down appears, she does not die.

After falling from the abyss, Holly appears to have suffered a miserable death, but she survives. Vecna retrieves her to the abyss.

What Happens Between Nancy & Jonathan in Stranger Things Season 5?

Any future between Nancy and Jonathan looks like it’s about to be cut short. After they wind up in the Upside Down’s Hawkins lab with a melting substance trapping them, the pair confess their feelings, and Jonathan un-proposes to Nancy because he believes their death is imminent.

“I figure that I have screwed up enough with you that it’d be nice to get something right for once, in the end,” Jonathan says, before popping the question, “Nancy Wheeler, will you not marry me?”

After sharing what they believe is their last kiss, Nancy and Jonathan realize the liquid around them has solidified, and they’re able to walk free.

Are Nancy & Jonathan Engaged?

No — unfortunately, creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed to People that Nancy and Jonathan are not engaged after all.

“That’s a breakup. They are broken up,” Matt told the publication. “It’s hard to recall when exactly that idea came, but I think us — and the writers — all felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own and be independent and have an opportunity to find herself.”

Who Dies in Stranger Things Season 5?

In terms of Vol. 1 and 2 of season 5, nobody in the main cast dies — so far. We still have to wait for the finale to find out if we lose anyone from the main group.

When Does the Stranger Things Finale Come Out?

The finale of Stranger Things will be released on December 31, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on both Netflix and in theaters across the country.