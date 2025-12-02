What Theaters Is the ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Playing? See Locations, Tickets & More

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Stranger Things is in its fifth and final season, and die-hard fans are dreading its conclusion. Nevertheless, they’ll be watching it, and the final episode will be available in select movie theaters in addition to Netflix at the end of December! Since only some theaters are participating in the special event, viewers are searching for ways to get tickets and take in the finale next to fellow fans — all of whom will inevitably cry at the ending.

For all the details you need to know about how and when to watch the Stranger Things finale in theaters, keep reading!

What Dates Is the Stranger Things Finale Available in Theaters?

The finale of Stranger Things will be released in theaters at the same time it will have its global premiere on Netflix: December 31, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, and it will run through January 1, 2026, in select movie theaters.

What Movie Theaters Are Playing the Stranger Things Finale? See Locations

The full list of all 500+ participating movie theaters across the country can be found on st5finale.com. Fans can search for their location and see the closest theater that will screen the finale.

How to Get Tickets to See the Stranger Things Finale in Theaters

Tickets for the Stranger Things finale will not be sold for screenings, but exhibitors can sell concession vouchers to guarantee fans their seats at a select screening. So, the theater owners will keep the profit from each Stranger Things screening.

While tickets are not for sale, fans are able to reserve their own theater seats via the concession vouchers, which became available on December 2.

Netflix’s owned theatrical locations are not selling tickets or concession vouchers to the Stranger Things finale, but viewers can sign up for tickets via the RSVP list.

How Long Is the Stranger Things Finale? The Runtime

The official runtime for the Stranger Things finale was clocked at 2 hours and 5 minutes.