How Many Episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Are There?

Image Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things has been one of the most popular TV shows of the past decade. Since 2016, the Netflix flagship series has captured viewers around the world. Now that we’re at the tail end of the show, viewers are preparing to watch the emotional conclusion. But how many episodes can fans expect from season 5?

Hollywood Life has a breakdown of Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season here.

What Day Is the Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date?

The first four episodes of season 5 of Stranger Things will be released on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, the day before Thanksgiving.

What Time Does Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere?

The first four episodes of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on November 26.

How Many Episodes Are There in Stranger Things Season 5?

Season 5 of Stranger Things consists of eight episodes. The first four will be released on November 26, 2025, followed by the next batch on Christmas Day, December 25. The eighth and final episode will be released on December 31, 2025, and fans can even watch the finale in select theaters.

Below is a list of the episodes and their respective titles from season 5:

Episode 1: “Chapter One: The Crawl”

Episode 2: “Chapter Two: The Vanishing of”

Episode 3: “Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap”

Episode 4: “Chapter Four: Sorcerer”

Episode 5: “Chapter Five: Shock Jock”

Episode 6: “Chapter Six: Escape From Camazotz”

Episode 7: “Chapter Seven: The Bridge”

Episode 8: “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up”

Is Season 5 the Final One?

Yes, this is the final season of Stranger Things. While fans get their tissues ready, the cast already said “goodbye” to their characters after they wrapped filming. At the November 2025 Los Angeles Stranger Things Day special event, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, gushed about how “lucky” she feels to have met fans who connect with her character over the years.

“I’m very, very lucky that I’m able to meet these young people who are so deeply moved by Eleven, her story, her personal struggles,” Millie told event host Josh Horowitz. “It’s been a wild ride. Her story has resonated with so many people…. She’s helped me grow in a lot of ways. So, as a young woman myself, I deeply am inspired by her.”

Millie’s co-star and horror genre icon Winona Ryder got choked up while looking back at the past decade of working on the show.

“I feel like this season I got to spend time with all of them, which was incredibly special,” the actress, who played Joyce Byers on the show, said. “They’re, they’re just … I’ll get emotional. They’re just … I will always love them forever.”