What Time Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Premiere? Release Details

Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

After nine years, Stranger Things is coming to an end. The hit Netflix series became one of the most beloved television shows of all time and a flagship series for the streaming giant. Now that we’re approaching its final season, fans are conflicted — sure, it’s exciting to finally watch the highly anticipated finale, but it’s also heartbreaking. So, when exactly can everyone watch the first few episodes of season 5, and what time do they come out?

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details Stranger Things fans need to know about the season 5 release.

When Is the Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date?

The first four episodes of season 5 of Stranger Things will drop on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, the day before Thanksgiving. The next batch of episodes will reach the streamer on December 25, Christmas Day, followed by the finale on December 31, 2025. This episode will also be available in select theaters.

What Time Does Stranger Things Season 5 Come Out on Netflix?

The new episodes of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Is Season 5 the Last One for Stranger Things?

Yes, this is the final season for Stranger Things. Fans are, of course, heartbroken over bidding their favorite show “farewell” at the end of the year — as is the cast.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, spoke about her growth on the show as a person and as an actor at the Los Angeles Stranger Things Day special event.

“I’m very, very lucky that I’m able to meet these young people who are so deeply moved by Eleven, her story, her personal struggles,” Millie told host Josh Horowitz. “It’s been a wild ride. Her story has resonated with so many people…. She’s helped me grow in a lot of ways. So, as a young woman myself, I deeply am inspired by her.”

Castmate and horror icon Winona Ryder got emotional while reflecting on the five-season arc.

“I feel like this season I got to spend time with all of them, which was incredibly special,” the actress, who played Joyce Byers on the show, said. “They’re, they’re just … I’ll get emotional. They’re just … I will always love them forever.”