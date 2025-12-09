Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo & More: Who Left the Mets in 2025 So Far?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The New York Mets are making headlines as winter meetings are taking place with players. And so far, fans aren’t happy with the way things have turned out. So far, left fielder Brandon Nimmo and pitcher Edwin Diaz have left the team for others. By the looks of things, Pete Alonso fans are scared he’ll jump ship too for another team.

Here’s who has left the Mets before the 2026 season so far.

Edwin Diaz: Left for the Dodgers

Diaz accepted a $69 million offer to play with the Los Angeles Dodgers. News of the deal broke in early December 2025. According to multiple outlets, the Mets offered Diaz a similar three-year contract, but for $3 million less than the World Series champions.

Diaz has yet to publicly discuss his future with the Dodgers and his exit from the Mets’ roster.

Why did Edwin Diaz leave the New York Mets? @RealMichaelKay explains. Tune into The Michael Kay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube 📲 WATCH LIVE HERE: https://t.co/ylvdmCGdz5 pic.twitter.com/b9O8A6ztKs — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) December 9, 2025

Brandon Nimmo: Left for the Texas Rangers

After a decade-long run with the Mets, Nimmo accepted an offer from the Texas Rangers in 2025. He bid Mets fans “farewell” in a heartfelt Instagram post in late 2025.

“To the fans I’ll always hold near and dear: There is truly no way I could adequately put into words how much my tenure with the Mets has meant to me,” the MLB star began in his caption. “All I can say is thank you. Thank you Mets fans for embracing and welcoming a kid from Cheyenne, Wyoming to the Big Apple. I always aspired to become a big leaguer—I never knew I’d have the opportunity to accomplish that dream in a city so wildly passionate about the game of baseball.”

Nimmo continued, “The last 14 years have felt like a dream, and it has been an absolute honor to share them with you. You made me feel like family, and I hope you felt the same. I will always be grateful for our time and memories together. With love, always.”

Is Pete Alonso Leaving the Mets?

At the time of publication, Alonso is still a Met, but multiple reports revealed he was talking to the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, per MLB.com. Alonso is currently a free agent for the 2026 season.