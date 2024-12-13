Juan Soto’s Net Worth: What Is the Baseball Player’s Salary Now?

Image Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Juan Soto is making significant changes in Major League Baseball, agreeing to a historic $765 million, 15-year deal with the New York Mets. This milestone follows his consistent success, including three consecutive All-Star Game appearances, each with a different team. At just 26 years old, Soto began his MLB career in 2018 with the Washington Nationals and has since played for the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees.

As the year draws to a close, Soto’s groundbreaking contract with the Mets further solidifies the athlete’s remarkable accomplishments. Read on to learn more about Juan Soto’s net worth, his sources of income, and highlights from his career in Major League Baseball.

What Is Juan Soto’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, Juan Soto has an estimated net worth of $100 million and an annual salary of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, this new contract is expected to drastically increase both figures.

How Does Juan Soto Earn His Money?

Soto’s primary income comes from his MLB career, with this latest deal cementing him as the highest-paid baseball player, according to USA Today. Beyond baseball, he also earns through sponsorships, including a partnership with Celsius. On Instagram, Soto announced his collaboration with the brand, sharing a video wearing its hat and captioning, “The announcement you’ve been waiting for.”

What Teams Has Juan Soto Played For in the MLB?

Soto began his career with the Washington Nationals before moving on to the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees. He is now reportedly staying in New York, making the move down the street to Queens to join the Mets.

After signing with the Mets, Soto expressed his excitement for the future with the team in a statement: “The Mets are a great organization, and what they have done in the past couple years, showing ability to keep winning, to keep growing a team, to try to grow a dynasty, is one of the most important things. The future that this team has has a lot to do with my decision [sic].”