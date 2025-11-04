How the Government Shutdown Could Affect Your Holiday Flights

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

As the U.S. government shutdown stretches into its fifth week, millions of travelers are beginning to feel uneasy about their upcoming holiday flights. With hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed, including TSA agents and FAA staff, airports across the country are already reporting longer lines, reduced staffing, and growing uncertainty ahead of Thanksgiving. Sean Duffy, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, said that if the impasse continues into next week, parts of U.S. airspace may have to be shut down to keep the system safe.

While airlines insist that flights will continue as scheduled, experts warn that the ripple effects of the shutdown could soon cause widespread delays, slower security screenings, and potential disruptions just as the busiest travel season of the year begins. The U.S. Travel Association echoed those concerns in an open letter, warning that the ongoing shutdown is “likely to significantly suppress travel demand and spending” just as the Thanksgiving rush approaches.

Here’s what to know about how the ongoing government shutdown could impact your holiday travel plans.

How Long Has the Government Shutdown Been Going On For?

As of November 4, 2025, the U.S. government has been shut down for 34 days, making it one of the longest in modern history. Lawmakers have yet to reach a budget agreement, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed and critical services stalled just as the holiday travel season begins.

What’s the Longest Government Shutdown in History?

The longest U.S. government shutdown took place from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, lasting 35 days during the Trump administration. With the current 2025 shutdown nearing that record, concerns are growing that history could soon repeat itself if Congress doesn’t reach a deal.

Are Flights Still Going During the Government Shutdown?

Yes, commercial flights are still operating, but the shutdown is straining the system. While air traffic controllers and TSA agents are working without pay, staffing shortages and low morale have already caused sporadic delays and longer security lines at major airports.

How Will the Shutdown Affect My Flight?

If the shutdown continues, travelers could face longer security wait times, reduced customer service, and potential disruptions over Thanksgiving and Christmas. Experts warn that extended furloughs could also slow FAA safety inspections and training programs, all of which could ripple across the busy holiday travel season.