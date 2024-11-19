Sean Duffy: 5 Things About Trump’s Nomination for Secretary of Transportation

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Sean Duffy to serve as Transportation Secretary in his incoming administration. In announcing the appointment, Trump praised the former congressman as a “tremendous and well-liked public servant” with the expertise necessary to manage the department, which oversees a wide range of transportation systems, including pipelines, railroads, cars, trucks, airlines, mass transit, and highway funding. “Sean will use his experience and the relationships he’s built over many years in Congress to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and usher in a golden age of travel,” Trump said in his statement. Find out more about Duffy below.

He Was a Congressman

Duffy served as a Republican in Congress from 2011 to 2019, resigning in September 2019 to care for his newborn daughter, who was born with a birth defect, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Throughout his time in Congress, Duffy was known for his strong conservative positions on issues such as fiscal policy, healthcare, and gun rights. He was a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act and consistently advocated for lower taxes and reduced government spending.

He Is an Attorney & Prosecutor

Duffy earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and later served as a district attorney in Ashland County, Wisconsin, before transitioning into politics.

He Was a Reality TV Star

Before entering politics, Duffy gained national attention as a cast member on MTV’s The Real World: Boston in 1997. His appearance on the show helped establish his public profile, eventually leading him to pursue a career in law and politics.

He is also married to fellow reality TV personality and former The Bachelor contestant Rachel Campos-Duffy, whom he met on the set of MTV’s Road Rules: All Stars in 1998. The couple has nine children.

He Is an Author

Duffy has co-authored a book titled “More Than Just Making It: Hope for the American Family,” which focuses on the challenges of raising a family in today’s economic climate, drawing from his personal experiences.

He Was a Fox Host

Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020 and served as co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business since 2023. However, he departed the network on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for Fox.

Additionally, Duffy served as a political commentator for CNN in 2019.