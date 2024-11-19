Sean Duffy: 5 Things About Trump’s Nomination for Secretary of Transportation

Here’s what you need to know about Sean Duffy, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to head the agency overseeing aviation, rail, and transit.

November 19, 2024 2:02PM EST
US President Donald Trump, with US Congressman Sean Duffy (L), holds a tariff table as he speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 24, 2019. - Trump spoke about the unfair trade practices at play in the world. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
He Was a Congressman

Duffy served as a Republican in Congress from 2011 to 2019, resigning in September 2019 to care for his newborn daughter, who was born with a birth defect, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Throughout his time in Congress, Duffy was known for his strong conservative positions on issues such as fiscal policy, healthcare, and gun rights. He was a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act and consistently advocated for lower taxes and reduced government spending.

He Is an Attorney & Prosecutor

Duffy earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and later served as a district attorney in Ashland County, Wisconsin, before transitioning into politics.

He Was a Reality TV Star

Before entering politics, Duffy gained national attention as a cast member on MTV’s The Real World: Boston in 1997. His appearance on the show helped establish his public profile, eventually leading him to pursue a career in law and politics.

He is also married to fellow reality TV personality and former The Bachelor contestant Rachel Campos-Duffy, whom he met on the set of MTV’s Road Rules: All Stars in 1998. The couple has nine children.

He Is an Author

Duffy has co-authored a book titled “More Than Just Making It: Hope for the American Family,” which focuses on the challenges of raising a family in today’s economic climate, drawing from his personal experiences.

He Was a Fox Host

Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020 and served as co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business since 2023. However, he departed the network on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for Fox.

Additionally, Duffy served as a political commentator for CNN in 2019.