Kayla Nicole Sparks Speculation From Travis Kelce Fans With Halloween Costume

Kayla Nicole brought all the heat to crafting her 2025 Halloween costume! The 33-year-old Special Forces alum dressed up as R&B singer Toni Braxton and shared a stunning video of it on her Instagram. But the costume raised a few eyebrows among Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fans because of Kayla’s song choice for the post: “He Wasn’t Man Enough” by Toni.

“She’s an icon. She’s a legend,” Kayla captioned her Friday, October 31, video. “She’s @tonibraxton circa 2000.”

Several commenters praised the sports journalist’s costume, and a few may have added more fuel to the fire of rumors. One person commented, ‘Will the real showgirl step to the front!!!!!” which was seemingly a reference to Taylor’s Life of a Showgirl album. “This is too good! But also, we heard THE MESSAGE,” another social media user wrote.

“YOU CLEARED THE ROOM!!!!!!! Omg,” another commenter chimed in, before adding, “The level of petty, slayage and pure decimation needs to be studied. Omg.”

Though Kayla did not mention Travis, 36, nor Taylor, 35, in her post, she’s had to face the wrath of online trolls over her past relationship with the Chiefs tight end.

Kayla and Travis dated on and off from 2017 to 2022, and the football player started dating Taylor in 2023. He and the “Karma” pop star announced their engagement earlier this year in August.

In season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Kayla opened up about the online attacks she’s faced from some overly passionate Swifties.

“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming,” Kayla said in one episode, which premiered in January. “I’ve never experienced anything like it. … I’m a very confident person, but dealing with trolls or just hate online, I constantly feel like I’m in a state of vulnerability. I would love to be in a headspace where I’m just not affected at all. I’m doing this course because I want to remind myself that I’m capable of doing hard things.”

Kayla added that she felt “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.” Nevertheless, she insisted that she “likes” Taylor and thinks she’s “very talented.”

“I just get a lot of like s**t because [Kelce] is dating such a mega superstar,” Kayla added at the time.