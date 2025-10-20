When Will Venmo Be Back Up? Here’s the App’s Status Amid AWS Outage

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Venmo customers are not thrilled with the payment platform’s recent outage. Countless users reported problems loading their Venmo apps on October 20, 2025, and the company addressed the situation in a statement. Now the question remains: when will the system be back up?

Below, find out when you can expect Venmo to start working again.

Why Isn’t Venmo Working Today?

Apparently, Venmo users were reporting problems with the system as early as October 16, 2025 — four days before the AWS outage affects multiple online platforms. Venmo acknowledged the situation on October 20 in a message that read, “Come back soon, Venmo is currently encountering a disruption due to a cloud provider partner service issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore access as soon as possible.”

It appears that Venmo — and various other online platforms and apps — is not working due to the AWS outage.

Snapchat, Canva, Duolingo, Zoom, Amazon, MyFitnessPal, Fortnite, Signal, Roblox and more are currently down. pic.twitter.com/N9AzLwBl5F — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 20, 2025

When Will Venmo Be Back Up?

At the time of publication, Venmo users are still reporting a problem accessing the app. Venmo has not provided an estimated restoration time for its platform. In its October 20 message, the company advised users to “come back soon.”

Since Amazon is still trying to “mitigate” its problem, Venmo might be down or experiencing issues for most of the day on October 20. According to Graeme Bragg, a computer networking expert from the University of Southampton, the situation with Amazon could last “for the rest of the day.”

“The underlying issue has now been resolved but it will take some time to propagate across the internet,” Bragg said, according to The Independent. Amazon’s servers also have a backlog of requests to work through, so it’s likely that we will see some disruption for the rest of the day.”

Bragg pointed out that in the morning of October 20, Amazon’s U.S. East “caused significant disruption, with the underlying cause attributed to a problem with DNS – the ‘phone book’ of the internet that helps computers find each other. This has affected lots of services hosted in different regions because Amazon host a lot of their management infrastructure that other services depend on in that region. This is a significant outage because of how many companies rely on Amazon and the global scale of the impact.”

Who Owns Venmo?

PayPal owns Venmo. Despite the fact that Amazon’s widespread outage is apparently causing mass confusion, the company does not oversee Venmo.

October 20, 2025, Major Internet Outage Updates: Inside the AWS Problem

Amazon discovered that the cause of its outage was from an “underlying DNS issue.” A DNS is a Domain Name System: a sort of internet phone book that converts domain names into IP addresses.

“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” Amazon said on one of its AWS dashboards. “Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution. Additionally, some services are continuing to work through a backlog of events such as Cloudtrail and Lambda.”

After 1:00 p.m. ET, Amazon’s heath dashboard noted it would keeping applying “mitigation steps for network load balancer health and recovering connectivity for most AWS services.”