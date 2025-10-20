Is Reddit Down Today? Why the Platform Isn’t Working Now

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Amazon Web Services experienced a massive outage today, October 20, 2025, which prompted a domino effect among other online platforms. From Venmo to Snapchat, internet users complained they experiencing problems loading their accounts while Amazon tried to resolve the issue throughout the day. Even Reddit users complained of problems using their accounts.

Below, get an update on whether or not Reddit is back up and running for users amid the widespread AWS outage.

Is Reddit Still Down Today?

For some users, yes — Reddit is still not working for some people, according to Downdetector. The highest amount of complaints was at around 6:00 a.m. ET, then reports of outages decreased throughout the day. However, multiple customers were still complaining by 3:00 p.m. ET that their Reddit accounts were still glitching.

“I just wanted to edit a comment, and now I’m incapable of doing literally anything except for DMing people,” one person commented on Downdetector. Another person chimed in by writing, “Ugh, Reddit not working. My pictures on my posts are saying deleted.”

A third user went so far as to comment, “While AWS is down, we’re all land-locked.”

Investigating: We're experiencing an elevated level of errors and are currently looking into the issue. https://t.co/6IyHu46clb — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) October 20, 2025

Why Was Reddit Not Working?

Reddit seemingly wasn’t working for most of the day on October 20, 2025, because of the widespread AWS outage. Since Reddit has not publicly pointed to the AWS issue, it’s unclear what exactly caused the apparent problems that users reported.

On its official Reddit Status X account, the platform acknowledged the issue at around 6:30 a.m. ET. “Investigating: We’re experiencing an elevated level of errors and are currently looking into the issue.”

Multiple platforms including Venmo, Snapchat, Asana and the Ring Doorbell system all experienced errors today due to the AWS issue.

Who Owns Reddit?

Advance Publications, the parent company of media conglomerate Condé Nast, owns Reddit.

What Did the AWS Outage Affect?

The AWS outage seemed to hit the entire internet pretty hard. With the exception of social media platforms including Meta’s Facebook and Instagram and Elon Musk‘s X.com, the Amazon outage appeared to impact numerous online services. Even banks and airlines were affected.