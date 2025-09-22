Trump Autism Announcement With RFK Jr.: Updates About Tylenol Findings & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump said his administration came across new findings about a possible connection between autism and Tylenol, the popular acetaminophen drug that treats aches and pains. The 79-year-old Republican president told Americans that he, Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., (colloquially known as RFK Jr.) and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will make a formal announcement on September 22, 2025, about the new discovery.

Below, learn more about Trump and Kennedy’s forthcoming announcement about autism.

What Is Autism?

Austin (a.k.a autism spectrum disorder) is a range of mental conditions associated with any of the following: social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication,” per Autism Speaks. The disorder affects each individual differently. For example, some autistic individuals are able to speak while others cannot; some may have learning disabilities while others don’t.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that autism affects 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States. The disorder is typically diagnosed around the age of 5 in the U.S.

Autism diagnoses among Americans have increased over the past two decades.

What Did Trump Announce About Autism?

During his speech at Charlie Kirk‘s memorial service, Trump told the crowd that his administration may have “found an answer” to treating autism.

“I think you’re going to find it to be amazing,” the Republican told the audience in Glendale, Arizona. “I think we found an answer to autism.”

Trump elaborated that his administration will explain how autism “happens, so we won’t let it happen anymore, and how to get at least somewhat better when you have it.”

When Is Trump & RFK Jr’s Autism Announcement?

Trump and RFK Jr. are expected to make their announcement on autism at around 4 p.m. ET on September 22.

Is There a Connection Between Tylenol & Autism?

Trump and his administration are expected to announce that Tylenol usage during pregnancy could result in the development of autism after birth. The parent company behind Tylenol, Kenvue, denied that the main ingredient in Tylenol, acetaminophen, leads to autism.

“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism,” Kenvue said in a statement, according to multiple outlets. “We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers.”