Charlie Kirk Funeral Updates: Where to Watch the Memorial Service Livestream

Image Credit: Getty Images

Charlie Kirk, the late Turning Point USA founder and vocal right-wing activist, will be honored with a formal memorial service on Sunday, September 21, in Arizona. Nearly two weeks after the late 31-year-old was shot and killed at Utah Valley University, his organization and multiple Republicans are hosting a funeral for him, which supporters can watch via livestream and on various cable networks.

According to Turning Point USA’s funeral service announcement, Kirk’s life and legacy will be commemorated.

“Charlie Kirk’s life was a testament to faith, courage, and conviction,” the website reads. “From his earliest days, he believed America was worth fighting for, and he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause. He lived with eyes fixed on eternity, grounded in the truth of God’s Word, and driven by a calling bigger than himself. Charlie was a servant of the Lord, a devoted husband to Erika [Kirk], a loving father to two beautiful children, and a leader of uncommon clarity and strength. He did not seek influence for its own sake. Instead, he poured his life into others, raising up a generation who would be bold in their faith, steadfast in their love of freedom, and unafraid to defend their country.”

Below, learn where to watch Kirk’s funeral and more details on the event.

Get married. Have children. Build a legacy. Pass down your values. Pursue the eternal. Seek true joy. – Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/ZZv1toyxGR — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) September 20, 2025

Where Is Charlie Kirk’s Funeral?

The memorial service by Turning Point USA is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What Time Does the Charlie Kirk Memorial Start?

Doors were scheduled to open for the funeral service at 8:00 a.m. local time at State Farm Stadium. The official memorial service is set to commence at 11:00 a.m. MST.

How to Watch Charlie Kirk’s Funeral: Where Is the Livestream?

Kirk’s funeral will be televised on multiple cable networks, including CBS News, Fox News, CNN, ABC News and NewsNation.

Supporters can also watch a livestream from Kirk’s funeral online. Other networks such as LiveNOW will stream the service on YouTube.

Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service Attendees

The following public figures were expected to attend Kirk’s funeral service:

Donald Trump

JD Vance

Erika Kirk

Susie Wiles

Marco Rubio

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Pete Hegseth

Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

Members of the public were informed that Kirk’s memorial would be on a “first come, first serve” basis.