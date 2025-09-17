Robert Redford’s Funeral: How the Late Film Icon Will Be Honored

Image Credit: WireImage

Robert Redford, the legendary actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, has died at 89. Known for classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President’s Men, Redford left an indelible mark on Hollywood and beyond. As tributes pour in from fans, colleagues, and world leaders, many are wondering how the film icon will be remembered.

Find out more below.

How Old Was Robert Redford When He Died?

Redford was 89 years old at the time of his passing. He was born on August 18, 1936.

How Did Robert Redford Die? His Cause of Death

Redford died in his sleep at his home in Sundance, Utah. An exact cause of death has not been made public.

Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told The New York Times that he died in his sleep while at home outside Provo, Utah, on September 16, 2025.

When Is Robert Redford’s Funeral?

Details about Redford’s funeral have not yet been announced. Fans and colleagues are awaiting word on when and how the beloved actor will be honored, with many expecting tributes in both Hollywood and his home state of Utah.

Was Robert Redford Married?

Redford was married twice during his life. He first wed historian Lola Van Wagenen in 1958, and the pair were together until their divorce in 1985. Years later, he found love again with German painter Sibylle Szaggars, whom he married in 2009. The couple remained together until his passing.

Who Are Robert Redford’s Kids?

The film legend had four children with his first wife, Lola. Their first son, Scott, tragically died as an infant in 1959. Their daughter Shauna, born in 1960, has largely stayed out of the public eye. Their second son, James — known as Jamie — became a filmmaker but sadly passed away from cancer in 2020. Their youngest, Amy, born in 1970, followed in her father’s footsteps and built a career in acting and directing.