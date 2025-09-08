Why Did the French Government Collapse? The Meaning of the Institutional Breakdown

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

The French government collapse is making headlines this week as the chaos in France’s parliament continues. Prime Minister François Bayrou — who took office in December 2024 — was ousted by lawmakers in an astounding vote, leaving the country’s government up in the air as French President Emmanuel Macron must find a replacement. So, what does this mean for France and for the United States?

Learn more about France’s political crisis and what it means going forward for Americans.

What Does a Government Collapse Mean for a Country?

A government collapse happens when a nation’s central institution breaks down, and the country is indefinitely left with no government to lead. This typically happens during periods of economic meltdowns and political crises.

EN DIRECT | Déclaration de politique générale du Premier ministre, François Bayrou, à l’Assemblée nationale. https://t.co/arjH8hI6vc — Gouvernement (@gouvernementFR) September 8, 2025

Why Did the French Government Collapse?

France’s government collapsed because Prime Minister Bayrou was voted out. He had only been in office for about nine months. Bayrou was ousted by the national assembly with a total of 364 votes against him, and 194 in his favor. The total number of votes needed to jettison the PM is 280.

Bayrou pushed for an unpopular €44 billion ($51 billion USD) savings plan for 2026, which would have thrown out two public holidays in France. Per the Élysée Palace, Macron has to select a new PM in place of Bayrou.

Signs of Bayrou’s downfall were visible in the months leading up to the vote as he tried to convince French lawmakers that cutting public spending was a smart plan to repay the nation’s debts. Clearly, he miscalculated, and he must submit his resignation as France’s PM tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Who Will Be the New French Prime Minister?

There is no clear pick for Macron to replace the PM with. His possible prospects are currently unknown.

How Does the French Government Collapse Affect the U.S.?

As of now, France’s government collapse won’t hit the United States too hard, but it could over time. Both countries have worked together on numerous issues and policies over the past few centuries. Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, France and America have had an extra burden placed on their respective governments.