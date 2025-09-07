Mean Karens at Sporting Events in 2025: Phillies Fan, US Open Spat & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sports aren’t just about the action on the field — sometimes, the drama in the stands steals the spotlight. In 2025, a handful of viral fan incidents have sparked heated debates about etiquette, entitlement, and sportsmanship. From the so-called “Phillies Karen,” who pressured a dad into handing over a foul ball meant for his son, to a Polish CEO caught snatching a player’s cap at the US Open, these moments have had fans talking just as much as the games themselves.

See the most unforgettable “Karen” controversies at sporting events this year below.

Phillies vs. Marlins Foul Ball Incident

The September 5 Phillies–Marlins game turned chaotic in the stands after a home run ball landed in the glove of young fan Lincoln Feltwell, who was celebrating his birthday. His dad, Drew Feltwell, had caught the ball and gifted it to him, but the moment was interrupted when a woman, now dubbed the “Phillies Karen,” demanded the souvenir. With cameras rolling and fans watching, Drew ultimately handed it over to avoid further confrontation.

The incident exploded online, sparking debates about fan etiquette, fairness, and what parents should do in similar situations. While the woman’s identity remains unconfirmed, MLB and player Harrison Bader later stepped in to make things right, gifting Lincoln a signed bat and memorabilia to replace the lost ball.

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

US Open Hat Snatch

Another viral “Karen” moment happened far from the baseball diamond — at the 2025 US Open. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was filmed reaching over to grab a tennis player’s cap that appeared to be meant for a young boy in the stands. The shocking clip spread quickly, with many calling it poor sportsmanship and an embarrassing move for someone in his position.

😥 Quand un pauvre enfant se fait voler la casquette offerte par Majchrzak ! 😡#USOpen #HomeOfTennis pic.twitter.com/b1sMb83Wq8 — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) August 29, 2025

Facing widespread backlash, Szczerek later apologized on Facebook, admitting he should have let the child have the souvenir. In his post, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my extremely poor judgment and hurtful actions. It was never my intent to steal away a prized memento from the young fan. I became caught up in the heat of the moment and the joy of the victory, and I believed Majchrzak was handing a hat to me to give to my sons, who had previously asked for autographs. Regardless of what I believed was happening, the actions I took hurt the young boy and disappointed the fans.”

Ball Stolen at Mets Game

The New York Mets also saw fan drama unfold in 2025, when a ball was snatched from the hands of an elderly man in the crowd. Witnesses described the shocking moment as unnecessary and cruel, especially given the man’s excitement at securing the keepsake.