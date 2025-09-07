‘Phillies Karen’ Drama: Who Is the Dad Who Surrendered the Ball Back to the Woman?

Image Credit: Getty Images

A wild moment at the Phillies vs. Marlins game quickly went viral after a foul ball in the stands turned into an unexpected fan controversy. Cameras caught a woman—now being dubbed the “Phillies Karen”—taking the prized souvenir from a child with the help of a nearby dad who handed it over. The clip spread rapidly across social media, sparking debates about ballpark etiquette, fairness, and sportsmanship, while viewers called on the internet to “do its thing” in identifying the woman.

Now, many are wondering: who exactly was the dad who gave up the ball, and why did he surrender it back to her?

What Happened Between Fans at the Phillies vs. Marlins Game?

During the fourth inning of the Phillies–Marlins game, outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run into the stands. A father retrieved the ball and handed it to his son, who was celebrating his birthday.

A few moments later, the “Phillies Karen” approached claiming the ball was hers and insisting he return it. Under pressure and hoping to de-escalate the situation, the dad took the ball from his son’s glove and handed it over. The moment was caught on video and quickly spread online, triggering widespread outrage. In response, the Marlins organization and Bader stepped in: a Marlins staffer gave the son a gift bag, and Bader himself later presented the boy with a signed bat to make the moment right again.

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

Why Is the Woman Being Called the “Phillies Karen”?

The woman earned the “Phillies Karen” moniker after she aggressively demanded the home run ball. Her confrontational behavior in front of a child quickly became a flashpoint on social media, making her the poster figure for entitled fan behavior.

Who Is the ‘Phillies Karen’ Who Took the Ball?

Social media sleuths mistakenly identified a woman named Cheryl Richardson Wagner as the culprit. One was rumored to be a schoolteacher, and another a nurse in New Jersey—though both have gone on record denying they were involved.

“OK everyone … I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and as fast),” Wagner wrote in a public statement.

The true identity of the woman who took the ball from the young boy remains unconfirmed.

Who Is the Dad Who Handed the Ball to the ‘Phillies Karen’?

The man involved was Drew Feltwell, who was at the game with his family, including his young son, Lincoln.

Speaking to NBC Philadelphia after the incident, Feltwell recalled the tense moment, saying, “I don’t even remember what she said, it was, you know, a lot of eyes on us by that time and the ball was already in his glove and she just wouldn’t stop and I mean, I’m literally leaning back as she’s in my face yelling and yelling and I pretty much just wanted her to go away because I had a fork in the road: either do something I was probably going to regret or be dad and show him how to deescalate the situation so that’s where I went.”