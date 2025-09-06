Who Is the ‘Phillies Karen’? About the Woman Who Took the Baseball From a Young Fan

Image Credit: Getty Images

As we all remember from A League of Their Own, “There’s no crying in baseball” — but apparently, there are still arguments. A September 5, 2025, game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins has made headlines over a heated interaction between fans. A woman took a baseball from a man who gave it to a child, and the internet is calling her “Phillies Karen.” So, who exactly is the woman who stirred up the controversy?

Below, we’re breaking down what we know so far about “Phillies Karen.”

Why Is a Phillies Fan Being Called a Karen?

Nobody likes a mean Karen, and that’s exactly what happened at the September 5 Phillies-Marlins game. The situation unfolded after the Phillies’ Harrison Bader hit a home run to left field, and, as always, fans in the stands scrambled to grab the ball. One woman wearing a Phillies jersey was seen about to grab the ball after it hit the floor of the seats, but a man wearing a red jersey quickly snagged it and walked back to give it to a young boy, likely his child.

After hugging the kiddo and giving him the ball, the woman aggressively approached the adult and grabbed his arm. Appearing to berate him over the ball, the woman seemingly was heard yelling, “That was ours! … No, you took it from me! You took it from me! That was in my hands.”

Just seconds into the argument, the man gave her the ball, appearing to reply, “Fine!” and she walked back to her seat.

Is the Woman Who Took the Ball From the Kid Named Karen?

It’s unclear what the woman’s actual name is, but the internet quickly dubbed her a “Karen” to diss her behavior at the Phillies vs. Marlins game.

Who Is the Phillies Karen? What We Know So Far

At the time of publication, the woman’s identity is still unclear, and no other information about her has been made public. She has not publicly commented on the matter either.

Has the Man With the Young Phillies Fan Spoken Out About the Woman?

No, at the time of publication, the man — who appeared to be the boy’s father — has not publicly commented on the situation.

What Did the Phillies Do for the Young Fan Who Lost the Home Run Ball?

This was amazing pic.twitter.com/7sMxJWUm4n — The Immortal (@TheImmortal007) September 6, 2025

It turns out both the Phillies and the Marlins made the young fan’s day. A staffer from LoanDepot Park approached the family after the heated altercation and offered the boy a gift bag. According to a nearby fan’s footage from the aftermath, the staff member asked the boy if he was OK after giving him a large bag of baseball merchandise.

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

But that wasn’t all! Following the game, Harrison took a moment to sign a baseball bat for the young fan, as seen on the team’s social media account.