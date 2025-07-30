Did Oprah Winfrey Open Her Road? Her Response to the Maui Tsunami Threat

Image Credit: Getty Images for Massachusetts C

Locals across Hawaii were threatened by tsunami waves on Wednesday, July 30, after Russia was struck by an 8.8-magnitude earthquake earlier this week, one of the largest recorded earthquakes in history. Amid the chaos, Oprah Winfrey was accused of not opening the private road around her Maui home during a tsunami advisory, which is a step up higher than a tsunami warning. Shortly thereafter, a spokesperson for Oprah issued a statement about the controversy.

Find out whether or not Oprah opened her Maui private road to residents below.

🚨 Mass GRIDLOCK in Maui, Hawaii! 🚗💨 Traffic chaos as people go OFF-ROAD to escape coastal areas. Unverified reports claim Oprah Winfrey's private Maui road remains CLOSED, blocking quick access to higher ground. 😱 #earthquake #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/sdWr0UtVId — Siddharth (@Siddharth_00001) July 30, 2025

Where Does Oprah Winfrey Have a Private Road?

Oprah owns an estate in Maui, which has a private road around the property.

The former talk show host’s property manager, Bob Greene, suggested buying land on one of the Hawaiian islands.

“I grew up in a rural folk environment, and I’m still rooted in things that have brought me comfort over the years,” Oprah said about the Maui home purchase, according to her website. “[Bob] was worried that some developer might swoop up the land and build condos.”

🚨 UPDATE: Due to strong public demand, Oprah Winfrey’s private road is now OPEN for those fleeing the tsunami. Great work, everyone! 👏 It should have been accessible earlier, but if you're in Wailea, Maui, and need to reach higher ground, use Oprah’s road. Haleakala Ranch… pic.twitter.com/UQeHKnMtvY — Digital Gal (@DigitalGal_X) July 30, 2025

Did Oprah Open Her Road in Maui?

Yes, contrary to online rumors, Oprah did open her private road for Hawaiian residents to evacuate. Maui County posted a news release, which read, “Oprah’s road is open to get Upcountry, according to Maui Police Department.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for Oprah told People that the road was opened after the tsunami warning was issued.

“As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Any other reports are otherwise false. Local law enforcement are currently on site helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary.”

Where Does Oprah Live? How Many Homes She Has

Oprah owns multiple homes in the United States. Her reported primary residence is in Montecito, California, and she owns properties in Hawaii, Chicago and Colorado.

What Is Oprah Winfrey’s Net Worth?

As of July 2025, Oprah has a net worth of $3.2 billion, according to Forbes.