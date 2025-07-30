Did a Tsunami Hit Hawaii? Updates After Russia 8.8 Earthquake

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory shortly after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded struck the Far East region of Russia on Tuesday, July 29. The 8.8-magnitude quake didn’t cause mass casualties, since the Russian area isn’t heavily populated. However, the ripple effects of the huge tremor impacted Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. Now that California, Washington and Oregon are waiting for the advisory to be lifted, many are wondering if Hawaii got hit by a tsunami.

See all updates on Hawaii following the Russian earthquake below.

Tsunami Warning vs. Tsunami Advisory: Learn the Difference

A tsunami warning is issued when the “potential to generate widespread inundation is imminent, expected, or occurring,” according to the NOAA’s website.

“Warnings alert the public that dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents is possible and may continue for several hours after initial arrival,” the website reads. “Warnings alert emergency management officials to take action for the entire tsunami hazard zone.”

Gov. Josh Green said so far no damage has been recorded as tsunami waves reached Oahu, Hawaii's most populous island, but it will take hours of observation before authorities can determine whether the event has passed. Hawaii has downgraded their tsunami warnings to advisories. pic.twitter.com/8qbvmnqAzp — The Associated Press (@AP) July 30, 2025

The NOAA also indicates that, during a tsunami warning, “appropriate actions to be taken by local officials may include the evacuation of low-lying coastal areas, and the repositioning of ships to deep waters when there is time to safely do so.”

The difference between a tsunami warning and an advisory is that an advisory is issued when dangerous tsunami waves are “imminent, expected or occurring,” per the NOAA. Additionally, during an advisory, the threat of a tsunami “may continue for several hours after initial arrival, but significant inundation is not expected for areas under an advisory.”

During a tsunami advisory, local officials might close beaches and evacuate harbors and/or marinas.

Did a Tsunami Hit Hawaii?

At about 2:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. GMT, Hawaii was hit by tsunami waves. However, they did not cause destructive damage. Governor Josh Green informed reporters that it was “kind of a blessing to not be reporting any damage,” per NBC News. Though Hawaiians saw “significant water recede several times in Haleiwa, and there were two waves that were measured coming through the Midway Atoll,” they were doing OK at the time.

Waves up to almost 6 feet were recorded in Maui that evening. By the early morning hours on Wednesday, July 30, the tsunami warning had been lifted.

Are Flights Canceled in Hawaii?

Flight were canceled coming in and out of Hawaii on July 29. By the early morning hours of July 30, Hawaiian Airlines said operations had resumed.