Tsunami Warning in California, Washington & Oregon: Updates After Russia Earthquake

A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has triggered tsunami warnings and advisories across the Pacific, including along the U.S. West Coast. Officials in California, Oregon, and Washington have urged residents to stay away from beaches, harbors, and low-lying coastal areas as tsunami waves—some measuring up to 3.6 feet—began arriving late Tuesday night. While no major damage has been reported so far, authorities warn that strong currents and additional wave activity could continue for hours.

Did a Tsunami Hit Hawaii?

Yes, tsunami waves did reach parts of Hawaii following the 8.8-magnitude earthquake near Russia. However, they were relatively minor in height, with reports of wave amplitudes of less than 1 foot. While no significant damage was recorded, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did issue an alert for Hawaii, urging residents to stay out of the water and away from beaches due to strong currents and dangerous surges.

“I spoke to Governor of Hawaii @GovHawaii and the evacuation order has been for lifted for coastal inundation zones,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on social media. “Please be careful be careful when returning and watch out for damage. We will continue to monitor in Hawaii, Alaska, and California.”

Tsunami Impact Zones

Tsunami impact zones along the U.S. West Coast were placed under varying levels of alert following the 8.8-magnitude earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, 2025. Northern California, particularly Del Norte and Humboldt counties, was placed under a tsunami warning, the most serious alert level, due to the potential for coastal flooding and dangerous wave activity. In Crescent City, waves reached up to 3.6 feet, prompting evacuation orders near the harbor and along low-lying areas.

Further south, Central and Southern California—including areas around San Francisco Bay and Monterey County—were under a tsunami advisory. While large-scale inundation wasn’t expected, officials warned of strong currents and hazardous conditions, especially in harbors and estuaries. Some communities, like Moss Landing, issued precautionary evacuation warnings for boaters and those near the shoreline.

In Oregon and Washington, the entire coastline was also under a tsunami advisory. Although wave heights were projected to stay below flooding thresholds, emergency officials stressed the risk of dangerous surges and strong marine currents. Coastal towns such as Seaside, Newport, Ocean Shores, and Long Beach were identified as especially vulnerable due to their geography and past tsunami exposure.

What Does “Tsunami Warning” Mean Versus “Tsunami Advisory”?

A Tsunami Warning is issued when there is an imminent threat of a tsunami with the potential to cause widespread flooding and danger to life and property. It means residents should evacuate coastal areas immediately.

A Tsunami Advisory, on the other hand, indicates that a tsunami is expected to produce strong currents or waves that could be dangerous, especially in harbors and beaches, but not likely to cause significant inland flooding. People are advised to stay out of the water and off the beach but do not necessarily need to evacuate.