George Santos’ Sentencing: How Long Will He Be in Prison?

Image Credit: Getty Images

George Santos, the disgraced former congressman from New York, is preparing to begin his prison sentence after months of legal drama and public scrutiny. In April 2025, he was sentenced following guilty pleas to multiple federal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, and making false statements to Congress. Once a rising political figure, Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives in December 2023, and now faces the reality of serving time behind bars.

Here’s everything to know about his sentence and the crimes that led to it.

Who Is George Santos?

Santos is a former U.S. Representative from New York’s 3rd congressional district. Elected in 2022, he made history as the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress. In a September 2023 post on X, he wrote, “Yes — I am the first openly gay Republican to be elected to Congress. In NYC, coming out as a gay man was easier than coming out as a Republican. Imagine that? I am proof that the LGBTQ propagandists will never defeat freedom of thought.”

However, his tenure was short-lived; he was expelled from the House in December 2023 following revelations of extensive fabrications about his personal and professional background, including false claims about his education, employment, and heritage.

George Santos’ Sentencing

In August 2024, Santos pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and making false statements to Congress. He admitted to stealing donor identities, collecting fraudulent unemployment benefits, and misusing campaign funds. On April 25, 2025, he was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to pay nearly $375,000 in restitution and forfeit more than $200,000.

As he prepared to report to prison on July 25, 2025, Santos posted a dramatic farewell on X, writing, “Well, darlings …The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed. From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days.”

He continued, “I may be leaving the stage (for now), but trust me legends never truly exit.”

He signed off the message with, “Forever fabulously yours, George.”

What Is George Santos’ Net Worth?

In 2022, Santos reported a net worth ranging between $1 million and $11 million, citing assets such as personal bank accounts, a condominium in Rio de Janeiro, and business interests. However, the legitimacy of these claims has been questioned, especially given his prior financial disclosures indicating minimal assets.

Following his expulsion from Congress in December 2023, Santos turned to the personalized video platform Cameo as a new income source. Initially charging $75 per video, he quickly increased his rate to $400 due to high demand. By February 2024, Santos claimed to have sold over 1,200 videos, earning more than $400,000, surpassing his former congressional salary.

Is George Santos Married?

Yes, Santos is married to his husband Matheus “Matt” Gerard. The couple tied the knot in 2021, though their marriage remained largely private until September 2023, when Santos mentioned his “husband Matt” in a tribute post following the death of Senator Dianne Feinstein. Santos later revealed that he met Gerard on the dating app Grindr.

Prior to his marriage to Gerard, Santos had a relationship with Pedro Vilarva, whom he met in 2014 when Vilarva was 18 and Santos was 26. During their relationship, Santos was still legally married to a woman named Uadla Vieira, a fact Vilarva discovered months into their relationship, according to the New York Post. Santos proposed to Vilarva multiple times, but Vilarva declined each proposal. Despite the rejections, Santos announced an engagement party on Facebook, which Vilarva stated “never happened.”

Does George Santos Have Children?

No, Santos does not have any children.