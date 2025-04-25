George Santos’ Net Worth: How Much Money Does He Have Today?

Image Credit: Getty Images

George Santos may have made headlines for his political scandals, but his finances have been just as controversial. From claims of multi-million-dollar wealth to questions over campaign spending, the former congressman’s financial disclosures have drawn intense scrutiny.

With his recent conviction on federal fraud charges, many are now wondering: how much is Santos actually worth, and how much of it was ever real? Find out more below.

Who Is George Santos?

Santos is a former U.S. Representative from New York’s 3rd congressional district. Elected in 2022, he made history as the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress. In a September 2023 post on X, he wrote, “Yes — I am the first openly gay Republican to be elected to Congress. In NYC, coming out as a gay man was easier than coming out as a Republican. Imagine that? I am proof that the LGBTQ propagandists will never defeat freedom of thought.”

However, his tenure was short-lived; he was expelled from the House in December 2023 following revelations of extensive fabrications about his personal and professional background, including false claims about his education, employment, and heritage.

Why Is George Santos Going to Prison?

In August 2024, Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud, identity theft, and making false statements to Congress. He also admitted to fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits and scamming donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds.

On April 25, 2025, he was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. In addition to his sentence, Santos was ordered to pay nearly $375,000 in restitution and forfeit more than $200,000 in illicit gains.

George Santos’ Net Worth

In 2022, Santos reported a net worth ranging between $1 million and $11 million, citing assets such as personal bank accounts, a condominium in Rio de Janeiro, and business interests. However, the legitimacy of these claims has been questioned, especially given his prior financial disclosures indicating minimal assets.

Following his expulsion from Congress in December 2023, Santos turned to the personalized video platform Cameo as a new income source. Initially charging $75 per video, he quickly increased his rate to $400 due to high demand. By February 2024, Santos claimed to have sold over 1,200 videos, earning more than $400,000, surpassing his former congressional salary.

As of 2025, following his conviction and financial penalties, the accuracy of his reported net worth remains uncertain.​