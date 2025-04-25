Is George Santos Married? All About His Husband Matt

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Im

Despite being one of the most controversial politicians, George Santos hasn’t let his imminent prison sentence or his mistakes bring him down. In fact, he managed to find love amid his rise in the political world. Santos is married to his husband, Matheus “Matt” Gerard.

In September 2023, Santos proudly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write, “Yes — I am the first openly gay Republican to be elected to Congress. In NYC, coming out as a gay man was easier than coming out as a Republican. Imagine that? I am proof that the LGBTQ propagandists will never defeat freedom of thought.”

Below, learn all about Santos’ marriage to Matt and his future now that he was sentenced.

Who Is George Santos?

Santos was a politician who served as the U.S. representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district from January to December 2023. He then became the sixth person in history to get expelled from Congress when he was exposed to have create a massive web of lies regarding campaign funds, his education history, previous employment and more.

In August 2024, Santos pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud. He also admitted lying to Congress, fraudulently took unemployment and conned campaign donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

George Santos’ Husband

Though Santos and his husband rarely discuss their relationship in public, the Republican spoke with Page Six in May 2024 about their marriage. He also dished on how they met: via the dating app Grindr.

“By the way, because I’m here in New York, and he’s all the way in Jersey, Grindr said he was a couple of feet away from me when he was miles away from it,” Santos told the outlet, adding that his spouse “hates when I tell people [that we met on Grindr].”

The duo got married in 2021, and Santos told the publication that there was “nothing romantic” or “fancy” about their vows.

Does George Santos Have Children?

No, Santos does not have children.

Is George Santos Going to Prison?

Yes, Santos is expected to serve 87 months — roughly seven years — behind bars. The night before his April 25, 2025, sentencing, the ex-politician told The New York Times that his “expectation” was “I’m going to prison for 87 months. I’m totally resigned. I came to this world alone. I will deal with it alone, and I will go out alone.”