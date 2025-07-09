New Mexico Flooding: Updates on the Damaging Floods in Ruidoso

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after multiple counties in Texas were ravaged by floods, the small town of Ruidoso in New Mexico was also hit by catastrophic flooding just one year after wildfires burned through parts of the land. So far, a handful of people died from the Ruidoso floods, including two children. Below, get updates on the floods and learn what caused them.

What Caused the New Mexico Floods in Ruidoso?

According to the Village of Ruidoso, the flash floods hit the town on July 8 after “heavy monsoonal rains fell on burn scar areas from last year’s South Fork and Salt fires, creating dangerous conditions that led to rapid water rise throughout the village.”

The wildfires that took place in June 2024 around Ruidoso progressed rapidly and were difficult to contain. The South Fork fire, in particular, burned through thousands of acres of land around Ruidoso. Investigators found that a lightning strike may have caused the inferno.

BREAKING – Homes are now completely flooded as water levels near the Rio Ruidoso River in New Mexico surged 20 feet in just 30 minutes. Two 100 year floods in one week… pic.twitter.com/cCtBwRlATZ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 8, 2025

Were There Fatalities in the Ruidoso Flooding?

Yes, unfortunately at least three people died in the flash flooding in Ruidoso. Per the village’s website, a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and an adult man lost their lives after getting caught in strong current of the rushing flood, then were taken downstream. It’s still unclear if all three victims were related.

Mayor Lynn Crawford commented on the tragedy, saying, “Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy. The entire Village of Ruidoso extends our deepest sympathy and compassion to these grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. We are united in our sorrow and our commitment to supporting one another as we face this devastating loss together.”

Are There Evacuations in Ruidoso, New Mexico?

Since the flash flooding came quickly, it appears that organized evacuations didn’t take place, and many homes and structures suffered the wrath of the rushing waters.

New Mexico Weather Forecast This Week

According to The Weather Channel, Ruidoso is expected to face further rain showers, but the rest of the second week of July is forecast to be mostly sunny. Thunderstorms will follow in the coming weeks.