Is Diddy Getting Released? Updates on His Bail Hearing After Verdict

Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges in his highly publicized New York City trial. However, a jury still found him guilty of two counts of the transportation to engage in prostitution in relation to the Mann Act. Right after the verdict was read in court on July 2, 2025, multiple outlets reported that 55-year-old music mogul was emotional and briefly celebrated with his family in the courtroom. His defense team argued that he should immediately be released on bail while he awaits sentencing. Prosecutors, for their part, argued against his release.

Was Diddy Released? Latest on Bail Hearing and Judge’s Decision

Diddy’s bail hearing began set for 5 p.m. ET on July 2 in New York City. Since September 2024, he has been in custody at the jail MDC Brooklyn.

The judge ruled that Diddy would not be released on bail and will remain in jail until his sentencing hearing.

Verdict Breakdown: What it Means for Diddy

After nearly three full days of deliberations, the jury found Diddy not guilty of one count of racketeering conspiracy and not guilty of two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. However, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act.

What Is the Mann Act and What Sentencing Does It Carry?

The Mann Act is a law that was first passed in 1910, named after Republican U.S. Representative James Robert Mann of Illinois. At the time, it was also known as the “White-Slave Traffic Act” and originally prohibited the commerce transport of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

In 1986, the law was altered to be gender neutral, and the Act’s purpose was changed by updating the “debauchery” and “immoral purpose” to “any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.”

How Long Could Diddy Be in Jail?

Since he was found guilty on two counts related to the Mann Act, the maximum penalty for violating the law would be 10 years in addition to a fine. Since Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, the judge could issue concurrent sentences for each of the two guilty counts. This indicates that Combs could serve time for each count consecutively; each count carries a maximum of 10 years each.

Diddy could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years, but legal experts have weighed in on this. Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told the New York Post that Combs might only be sentenced to several months behind bars.

“The convictions for interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution likely will lead to a sentence that will be measured in months, not years,” Epner told the outlet. “The starting point under the US Sentencing Guidelines will be a sentencing range of 15 to 21 months.”

When Could Diddy Be Sent to Prison?

Combs’ sentencing hearing depends on when the judge determines a court hearing.