Diddy’s Jury: About the Jurors Amid Trial Deliberations

The 12 people who decide Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ fate in his sex trafficking trial are in deliberations now. The jury – which consists of eight men and four women — began their first day of deliberations on June 30, 2025, and they’re expected to reach a verdict in the next few days. Below, learn about the jurors.

Who Are the 12 Jurors in Diddy’s Trial?

The identities of a jury, especially in a highly publicized one like Diddy’s, are usually kept under wraps for their safety. Therefore, none of the names from Combs’ trial has been disclosed. However, juror No. 25 allegedly couldn’t “follow instructions” from the judge, the jury claimed after they went into deliberations on June 30.

There are eight men and four women serving in the jury for Diddy’s trial. Per NBC News, the age range of the jury is from 30 years old to 74 years old. According to the outlet, the following are the 12 jurors, their respective ages and their occupations:

Juror No. 2: A 69-year-old male actor and massage therapist from Manhattan.

Juror No. 5: A 31-year-old male investment analyst from Manhattan.

Juror No. 25: A 51-year-old male from Manhattan with a Ph.D. in molecular biology and neuroscience.

Juror No. 28: A 30-year-old female deli clerk from the Bronx.

Juror No. 55: A 42-year-old female nursing home aide from Manhattan.

Juror No. 58: A 41-year-old male from the Bronx who works in communications at a correctional facility.

Juror No. 75: A 68-year-old male from Westchester County who is retired.

Juror No. 116: A 68-year-old male from Westchester County who is retired.

Juror No. 160: A 43-year-old female physician assistant from Westchester County.

Juror No. 184: A 39-year-old male social worker from the Bronx.

Juror No. 201: A 67-year-old male logistics analyst from Westchester County.

Juror No. 217: A 74-year-old female treatment coordinator from Manhattan.

What Happened to One Juror During Deliberations?

In a note sent to the judge just after 12:30 p.m. on June 30, the jury wrote, “We have a juror, ‘Juror 25,’ who we believe cannot follow your instructions,” according to CNN. In response, the judge wrote, “I received your note. I remind every juror of their duty to deliberate and their obligation to follow my instruction on the law. With that instruction in mind, please continue deliberating.”

As previously mentioned, juror No. 25 is a 51-year-old male who lives in Manhattan, works as a veterinarian and has a doctorate in molecular biology and neuroscience.

A second note was submitted to the judge about controlled substances, per CNN. In the note, the jurors inquired that if a person asks for controlled substances and if another person gives it to the person requesting it, is the person who gives the controlled substances considered to be the one distributing them?

The judge asked the prosecution and defense to meet and decide how to respond to the jury’s question. The jury deliberated for about five hours before being dismissed for the day.

When Will a Verdict Be Reached in Diddy’s Trial?

Since deliberations began on June 30, a verdict is expected to be announced in the coming days, but it’s unclear how long it could take.