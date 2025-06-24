McDonald’s Boycott 2025: Will It Make a Difference?

Image Credit: Getty Images

When anyone thinks of America, a popular image is the McDonald’s hamburger with fries. But The People’s Union USA is organizing a boycott of the multi-billion-dollar fast-food chain. So, will it work? Below, get all the details on the boycott and how it could impact the restaurant.

Why Is There a McDonald’s Boycott?

The People’s Union USA’s Instagram account encouraged people to boycott the fast-food chain to demand “fair taxes, an end to price gauging, real equality and corporate accountability.”

“This is a show of strength, solidarity and people-powered change,” the union added in a statement posted to Instagram on June 21. “This is about more than burgers and fries, this is about power. When we unite and hit corporations in their wallets, they listen. … Let them feel it. Let them hear us. Let this just be the beginning.”

The way the boycott works is to avoid purchasing anything from McDonald’s from June 24 through June 30.

What Is the Economic Blackout?

The economic blackout is a national grassroots campaign created by the People’s Union USA to motivate consumers to understand their own influence in the American economy and to challenge the grip that major corporations have on people.

According to the union’s website, it is not a political party, but rather a “movement for ALL people, regardless of race, gender, religion, or political affiliation.”

“Our goal is to unite Americans against the corruption and greed that has kept us struggling for decades,” the union states on its website.

Will the McDonald’s Boycott Work?

It’s unclear how many people across America — and the world — will stop purchasing McDonald’s meals for the week of June 24 through June 30. But if enough people do it, the restaurant could see a drop in sales during a time when it’s already been through a decline. According to CNN, McDonald’s just went through its worst economic quarter since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S. market alone, the chain’s sales dropped 3.6 percent earlier this year, marking its second consecutive quarter of price drops, the outlet reported.

The net income for the first quarter for McDonald’s $1.87 billion, which was down from $1.93 billion in comparison to the same time frame from a year prior, according to CNN.

Therefore, should enough McDonald’s customers boycott the chain this week, the restaurant could feel an even deeper wound in its sales.