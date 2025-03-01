Did the Economic Blackout Work? Impact of the Boycott

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Friday, February 28, The People’s Union USA’s “economic blackout” took place for whomever chose to participate. The exercise called for a nationwide boycott of major retailers and businesses. Participants avoided shopping in-store or online at any of them. The organization behind the boycott emphasized that it is “not a political party” in any way, but critics are wondering if the blackout had any impact at all.

Below, find out the results of the February 28 economic blackout.

What Is the Economic Blackout?

The People’s Union USA — founded by John Schwarz — called for participants to avoid shopping online or in-person at major retailers, including Amazon, and instead encouraged them to shop at local and small businesses for 24 hours. The first blackout began on Friday, February 28, at midnight and concluded on Saturday, March 1, at midnight. Observers of the boycott could not purchase gas, fast food or any other nonessential items, but they were permitted to purchase any essential items, such as medicine or emergency supplies.

“We are NOT a political party, we are a movement for ALL people, regardless of race, gender, religion, or political affiliation,” The People’s Union USA clarifies on its website. “Our goal is to unite Americans against the corruption and greed that has kept us struggling for decades.”

The organization also points out that it is not fighting against “one person” like Donald Trump or Elon Musk. Instead, the group’s message is “about the system as a whole.”

“Both political parties, both past and current leaders, and billionaires have manipulated the economy and profited off the working class,” the organization insists. “We will hold them all accountable. Our focus is systemic change, not political drama. … The idea that companies and institutions should abandon diversity and inclusivity is regressive and unacceptable. Every American deserves an equal chance at success, and we will not support policies that encourage discrimination or exclusion.”

Did the Economic Blackout Work?

Results from the economic blackout are still unclear. The amount of social media users who encouraged the movement hasn’t been measured at the time of publication. Major retailers have not reported any significant downturn in sales.

However, Google searches for “economic blackout” spiked on February 28, indicating that a large number of Americans were at least curious about the boycott.

When Is the Next Economic Blackout?

According to The People’s Union USA’s website, the next scheduled economic blackout will take place on March 28, 2025. A third economic blackout is set for April 18, 2025.

There will also been a week-long boycott of Amazon in March and a separate one against Walmart in April. Further details can be found on the organization’s website.