What Is Blackout Friday? Learn About the February 28 Economic Boycott

A new movement is sweeping the nation on February 28, 2025, calling for a mass boycott of shopping at major retailers. The day — known online as “Blackout Friday” or the “economic blackout” — encourages Americans to avoid buying anything nonessential, such as fast food. In order to participate, people can purchase items from local and small businesses.

Learn more about the February 28 economic blackout and how to participate below.

What Is the Economic Blackout Friday?

The nationwide blackout is a movement that Americans can choose to participate in; it’s not a formal holiday nor an order by anyone in the government. Contrary to what critics assumed, the grassroots group known as The People’s Union USA clarified that the blackout is not associated with any political party.

According to The People’s Union USA’s website, the group is “dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform.”

“We are NOT a political party, we are a movement for ALL people, regardless of race, gender, religion, or political affiliation,” the website indicates. “Our goal is to unite Americans against the corruption and greed that has kept us struggling for decades.”

Who Created the Economic Boycott?

Behind The People’s Union USA is its founder, John Schwarz. According to its site, the group emphasizes that it stands “firmly for equality and freedom for ALL people, regardless of race, gender, background, or identity.”

“The idea that companies and institutions should abandon diversity and inclusivity is regressive and unacceptable,” the group notes on its site, referring to the removal of DEI programs by major companies after Donald Trump‘s layoffs of federal DEI workers. “Every American deserves an equal chance at success, and we will not support policies that encourage discrimination or exclusion.”

The People’s Union USA also indicates that it is not fighting against “one person,” such as Trump or Elon Musk. “This movement] is about the system as a whole,” the group emphasizes. “Both political parties, both past and current leaders, and billionaires have manipulated the economy and profited off the working class. We will hold them all accountable. Our focus is systemic change, not political drama.”

How Do I Participate in the February 28 Boycott?

The February 28, 2025, economic blackout calls for consumers to avoid buying gas, fast food and/or buying anything online or in stores at the biggest retail chains. You can participate in the blackout — which is only the first of several others that The People’s Union USA has planned — by avoiding purchases at major corporations and retailers, such as Target and Amazon.

If participants do need to make purchases, though, they are encouraged to only shop at local and small businesses. Items needed for medical purposes or emergencies can still be purchased.

When Does Blackout Friday End?

The February 28, 2025, economic blackout will end at midnight on March 1, 2025. The next blackout is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2025, and the third is set for April 18, 2025, according to The People’s Union USA. In March, there is a planned week-long blackout against Amazon; there is also one in April against Walmart.