How Many People Attended the ‘No Kings’ Protest in America?

Thousands took to the streets for the 'No Kings' protest across the U.S. Here’s what we know about the turnout and the movement’s message.

Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 15, 2025 1:41PM EDT
US actors Susan Sarandon (C) and Mark Ruffalo (L) marche along demonstrators protesting the Trump administration during the "No Kings" rally in New York on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Trump's military parade in Washington, DC. In response to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army but also coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, a "No Kings" movement has sprung up promising to stage protests in more than 2,000 places across the country, including a large parade expected in Los Angeles which organizers say will feature a "20-foot-tall balloon of Trump wearing a diaper." (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon, along with thousands of New Yorkers, march in opposition of Donald Trump's presidency on the day of the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army on June 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration are happening across the United States today. Today's parade coincides with President Trump's birthday. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
Jimmy Kimmel at the 50th Annual Gracie Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

The “No Kings” protest made waves across the United States, drawing massive crowds in cities both large and small.

Held on June 14, 2025—the same day as President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday—the movement quickly became one of the most visible acts of public dissent this year. What began as a pointed response to Trump’s increasingly authoritarian rhetoric and a controversial military-style birthday parade turned into a coast-to-coast outcry.

So, how widespread were the protests? Find out how many people in the U.S. took to the streets to send their message below.

What Does ‘No Kings’ Protest in America Mean?

The phrase “No Kings” became a rallying cry against what many Americans view as authoritarian tendencies under President Trump and his administration. It gained some urgency after Trump called himself a “king” in a Truth Social post, writing “LONG LIVE THE KING!” as he boasted about overturning New York’s congestion pricing in February 2025.

That claim resonated all the more on June 14, 2025, which was not only Trump’s 79th birthday but also the date of a military-style parade in Washington, D.C., attended by the president. Critics saw the event as a glorified, monarch-like spectacle, reinforcing their fears over rising executive power.

In response, protests erupted nationwide under the “No Kings” banner, spearheaded by groups including the 50501 coalition, ACLU, Indivisible, and SEIU. Demonstrators cited concerns over domestic military deployments, aggressive immigration measures, and expansive executive actions, arguing that no leader, no matter how popular, should ever act like royalty in a democracy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Protesters carry a banner representing the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution in downtown Los Angeles during an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration and its policies are happening across the United States today. Protesters are also reacting in opposition to a planned military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that is taking place in Washington, DC and which coincides with President Trump's birthday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 14: Protesters carry a banner representing the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution in downtown Los Angeles during an anti-Trump “No Kings Day” demonstration on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration and its policies are happening across the United States today. Protesters are also reacting in opposition to a planned military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that is taking place in Washington, DC and which coincides with President Trump’s birthday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

How Many ‘No Kings’ Protests Were There?

The “No Kings” movement was massive—coordinated protests took place in approximately 2,000 cities and towns across all 50 states.

How Many People Attended the ‘No Kings’ Protest Across the U.S.?

Estimates vary by source, but it’s clear millions participated nationwide on June 14, 2025. According to The Guardian, an estimated over 2 million protesters showed up in more than 2,000 locations, including 200,000+ in New York City and 100,000+ in Philadelphia, with major turnouts in Los Angeles as well. Other outlets, including Daily Beast and Financial Times, lifted that number higher, suggesting between 4 and 6 million across the country, with broadcasts reporting 50,000 in NYC, 80,000 in Philadelphia, and 200,000 in LA.

Though exact numbers differ, all sources agree it was one of the largest protest days in U.S. history.