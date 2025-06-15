How Many People Attended the ‘No Kings’ Protest in America?

The “No Kings” protest made waves across the United States, drawing massive crowds in cities both large and small.

Held on June 14, 2025—the same day as President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday—the movement quickly became one of the most visible acts of public dissent this year. What began as a pointed response to Trump’s increasingly authoritarian rhetoric and a controversial military-style birthday parade turned into a coast-to-coast outcry.

So, how widespread were the protests? Find out how many people in the U.S. took to the streets to send their message below.

What Does ‘No Kings’ Protest in America Mean?

The phrase “No Kings” became a rallying cry against what many Americans view as authoritarian tendencies under President Trump and his administration. It gained some urgency after Trump called himself a “king” in a Truth Social post, writing “LONG LIVE THE KING!” as he boasted about overturning New York’s congestion pricing in February 2025.

That claim resonated all the more on June 14, 2025, which was not only Trump’s 79th birthday but also the date of a military-style parade in Washington, D.C., attended by the president. Critics saw the event as a glorified, monarch-like spectacle, reinforcing their fears over rising executive power.

In response, protests erupted nationwide under the “No Kings” banner, spearheaded by groups including the 50501 coalition, ACLU, Indivisible, and SEIU. Demonstrators cited concerns over domestic military deployments, aggressive immigration measures, and expansive executive actions, arguing that no leader, no matter how popular, should ever act like royalty in a democracy.

How Many ‘No Kings’ Protests Were There?

The “No Kings” movement was massive—coordinated protests took place in approximately 2,000 cities and towns across all 50 states.

How Many People Attended the ‘No Kings’ Protest Across the U.S.?

Estimates vary by source, but it’s clear millions participated nationwide on June 14, 2025. According to The Guardian, an estimated over 2 million protesters showed up in more than 2,000 locations, including 200,000+ in New York City and 100,000+ in Philadelphia, with major turnouts in Los Angeles as well. Other outlets, including Daily Beast and Financial Times, lifted that number higher, suggesting between 4 and 6 million across the country, with broadcasts reporting 50,000 in NYC, 80,000 in Philadelphia, and 200,000 in LA.

Though exact numbers differ, all sources agree it was one of the largest protest days in U.S. history.