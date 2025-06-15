What Does the ‘No Kings’ Protest Mean? Learn About it Here

On June 14, Donald Trump celebrated his birthday and held a military parade in honor of the Army’s 250th anniversary. Meanwhile, thousands of “No Kings” protests took place in opposition of the president. From Los Angeles to New York City, organizers held peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities amid the onslaught of harsh ICE raids. But for those who aren’t caught up on the movement’s purpose, we’re breaking down the meaning of the “No Kings” protests below.

How Many ‘No Kings’ Protests Were There?

According to multiple outlets, more than 2,000 “No Kings” protests took place in all 50 states.

What Does the ‘No Kings’ Protest Mean?

According to protest organizers, the “No Kings” movement “is a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there’s no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools.”

Organizers added that all “No Kings” mobilizations “adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.”

The term “No Kings” is also a reference to a leader’s alleged monarchical or authoritarian actions. Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo attended a New York City protest on Saturday and told MSNBC why he and many other celebrities showed up.

“Because we see our democracy is in real trouble,” Mark said. “We see a president who has made himself a king and dictator, and we don’t seen an opposition that’s powerful enough to stand up against the trampling of our rights and the trampling of the Constitution that’s happening every single day with executive orders, with the refusal to obey court orders, kidnapping of immigrants, people who are here legally, people who their children are being taken from them. We’re disgusted and we’re scared, and we know that the only way that — to fight this now is for the people, is to come together.”

Will There Be Another ‘No Kings’ Protest?

It’s unclear if there will be another nationwide “No Kings” mobilization, but multiple separate anti-Trump protests are expected to continue. The president has received backlash for signing numerous executive orders once he took office in January.

Did Trump Respond to the ‘No Kings’ Protests?

Two days before the “No Kings” rallies took place, Trump told a group of reporters what he thought about the demonstrations.

“I don’t feel like a king,” the president said on June 12. “I have to go through hell to get things approved. Not a king.”