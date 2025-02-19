NYC Congestion Pricing Updates: Trump’s Plan & More

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

President Donald Trump declared himself the “King” on social media, claiming he has ended NYC’s controversial congestion pricing amid rising costs.

On Wednesday, after a letter from his transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, was sent to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, ending the transportation department’s agreement with the state over the new congestion pricing program for Manhattan, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

But the question of whether Trump and his administration can successfully stop the toll program remains uncertain. Learn more about the tolls and the likelihood the President can keep his promise.

What Is the Cost of NYC’s Congestion Toll?

The program, which began on January 5, imposes a $9 toll for drivers entering Lower and Midtown Manhattan, and a $2.25 toll overnight. Drivers in passenger vehicles are charged the toll once per day when entering the Congestion Relief Zone. Trucks and buses are charged between $14.40 and $21.60 for each entry into the zone.

Motorcyclists are also subject to a toll—$4.50 during peak times and $1.05 overnight, with the toll applied once daily.

Where Are NYC’s Congestion Tolls Located?

According to the NYC 311 website, vehicles entering the Congestion Relief Zone, which includes local streets and avenues in Manhattan south of and including 60th Street, are being charged a toll.

Can President Trump End NYC Congestion Pricing?

Trump’s social media post has sparked mixed reactions, with some celebrating his bold statement and others opposing it. Ultimately, the question remains how much power the “King” truly has to maintain his promise.

Before his election, Trump pledged to “terminate” congestion pricing and has faced pressure from local members of Congress to do so. However, attempting to halt the program is likely to trigger a legal battle, as New York State and the MTA plan to sue to prevent it from being stopped.

At a press conference on Wednesday with MTA leadership, Governor Hochul responded to Trump’s “long live the king” comment posted on social media.

“I’m here to say, New York hasn’t labored under a king in over 250 years, and we are not, we sure as hell are not gonna start now. The streets of the city where battles were fought, we stood up to a king and we won then. In case you don’t know New Yorkers, we’re in a fight, we do not back down – not now, not ever,” Hochul said.

Donald Trump isn't a "king" and we won't let him use New Yorkers as roadkill on his revenge tour. We’ll see him in court. pic.twitter.com/kVB43hbjQu — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 19, 2025

Which Other Cities Have Congestion Tolls?

New York City is the first in the U.S. to implement congestion pricing, though similar tolling programs have been in place for years in cities like London, Stockholm, Milan, and Singapore.