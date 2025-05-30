‘Captain America: Brave New World’: When Will the Movie Reach Disney+?

Image Credit: Disney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering a new phase, and at the center of it is Sam Wilson, stepping fully into his role as Captain America. Captain America: Brave New World marks the character’s first solo film since taking up the shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In Brave New World, Sam (played by Anthony Mackie) faces political intrigue and rising global tensions, including a clash with President Thaddeus Ross (played by Harrison Ford), who transforms into the Red Hulk.

With a star-packed cast, returning fan favorites, and the introduction of powerful new characters, the film sets the tone for the next chapter of the MCU. Find out more about it, including when it will be available for streaming, below.

Cast of Captain America: Brave New World

The film features a dynamic ensemble:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America

Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon

Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley

Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader

Liv Tyler as Betty Ross

Xosha Roquemore as Leila Taylor

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Davis Lawfers / Copperhead

Additionally, Sebastian Stan makes an uncredited cameo as Bucky Barnes, now campaigning for Congress, setting up his role in Thunderbolts (2025).

When Will Captain America: Brave New World Be Released on Disney+?

After its theatrical debut on February 14, 2025, Captain America: Brave New World became available for streaming on Disney+ starting May 28, 2025. The film is also accessible for purchase on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video.

Is There a Captain America 5?

Captain America: Brave New World is considered the fourth installment in the Captain America film series, following Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a fifth Captain America film. However, Mackie has expressed interest in continuing his role as Captain America for the foreseeable future, stating in January 2025 that he hopes to portray Sam Wilson for around 10 more years.

Captain America: Brave New World Trailer